LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Top 10 fastest trains in the world in 2025

Top 10 fastest trains in the world in 2025

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Nov 06, 2025, 19:43 IST | Updated: Nov 06, 2025, 19:43 IST

From China’s Shanghai Maglev to Japan’s L0 Series and Europe’s TGV, the world’s fastest trains redefine travel speed. Know which high-speed marvels lead global rail innovation and how they’re shaping the future of transportation.

Shanghai Maglev, China - Speed: 431 km/h
1 / 10
(Photograph: Reuters)

Shanghai Maglev, China - Speed: 431 km/h

The Shanghai Maglev is the world’s fastest commercial train, reaching speeds of 431 kilometres per hour. It runs between Shanghai Pudong Airport and the city, using magnetic levitation to hover and reduce friction. The trip covers 30 kilometres in just 7 minutes.​

Fuxing Hao CR400AF, China - Speed: 350 km/h
2 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Fuxing Hao CR400AF, China - Speed: 350 km/h

A part of China’s high-speed rail network, the Fuxing Hao CR400AF can reach up to 350 km/h regularly. This train connects major cities including Beijing and Shanghai, covering 1,318 kilometres in about 4.5 hours.

L0 Series Maglev, Japan - Speed: 374 mph (602 km/h) Test Speed
3 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

L0 Series Maglev, Japan - Speed: 374 mph (602 km/h) Test Speed

Japan’s L0 Series Maglev holds the record for the fastest train test run, reaching 374 mph or 602 km/h in 2015. It uses superconducting magnets and is planned to enter commercial service around 2030 between Tokyo and Nagoya.

TGV POS, France - Speed: 357 mph (574 km/h) Test Speed
4 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

TGV POS, France - Speed: 357 mph (574 km/h) Test Speed

France’s TGV POS set a speed world record of 357 mph in 2007. Operating up to 320 km/h in regular service, it links Paris to cities in Germany, Switzerland and Luxembourg with fast and efficient service.

Shinkansen E5 & H5, Japan - Speed: 320 km/h
5 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Shinkansen E5 & H5, Japan - Speed: 320 km/h

The Shinkansen bullet trains in Japan, especially the E5 and H5 series, can reach speeds of 320 km/h. Serving the northern and eastern regions, they are known for punctuality and safety.

Eurostar e320,
6 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Eurostar e320,

Connecting London to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam, the Eurostar e320 is a high-speed train running at 320 km/h. It operates through the Channel Tunnel, facilitating rapid cross-Channel travel.

Frecciarossa 1000, Italy - Speed: 300 km/h
7 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Frecciarossa 1000, Italy - Speed: 300 km/h

Italy’s Frecciarossa 1000 runs at speeds up to 300 km/h. These trains connect major cities like Milan, Rome, and Naples providing fast and comfortable travel across Italy.

AVE Class 103, Spain - Speed: 310 km/h
8 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

AVE Class 103, Spain - Speed: 310 km/h

Spain’s high-speed AVE Class 103 trains travel up to 310 km/h on routes such as Madrid-Barcelona. The network is one of the most extensive in Europe.

Renfe AVE S-103, Spain - Speed: 310 km/h
9 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Renfe AVE S-103, Spain - Speed: 310 km/h

Another fast train in Spain, the AVE S-103, reaches similar speeds as the Class 103, contributing to the country’s world-class high-speed rail system.

KTX-Sancheon, South Korea - Speed: 305 km/h
10 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

KTX-Sancheon, South Korea - Speed: 305 km/h

South Korea’s KTX-Sancheon can reach 305 km/h and connects Seoul with major cities like Busan. It blends comfort with speed to serve Korea’s fast-growing transportation needs.

Trending Photo

10 most secure military bases in the world
10

10 most secure military bases in the world

Eating right, living long: 10 countries with the world’s healthiest food cultures
10

Eating right, living long: 10 countries with the world’s healthiest food cultures

7 countries that don’t have a central bank
7

7 countries that don’t have a central bank

South Indian actors with most National Awards- Find out who leads the list
8

South Indian actors with most National Awards- Find out who leads the list

Rajdhani vs Shatabdi: Which is faster and cheaper?
7

Rajdhani vs Shatabdi: Which is faster and cheaper?