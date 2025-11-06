/Top 10 fastest trains in the world in 2025

From China’s Shanghai Maglev to Japan’s L0 Series and Europe’s TGV, the world’s fastest trains redefine travel speed. Know which high-speed marvels lead global rail innovation and how they’re shaping the future of transportation.
The Shanghai Maglev is the world’s fastest commercial train, reaching speeds of 431 kilometres per hour. It runs between Shanghai Pudong Airport and the city, using magnetic levitation to hover and reduce friction. The trip covers 30 kilometres in just 7 minutes.
A part of China’s high-speed rail network, the Fuxing Hao CR400AF can reach up to 350 km/h regularly. This train connects major cities including Beijing and Shanghai, covering 1,318 kilometres in about 4.5 hours.
Japan’s L0 Series Maglev holds the record for the fastest train test run, reaching 374 mph or 602 km/h in 2015. It uses superconducting magnets and is planned to enter commercial service around 2030 between Tokyo and Nagoya.
France’s TGV POS set a speed world record of 357 mph in 2007. Operating up to 320 km/h in regular service, it links Paris to cities in Germany, Switzerland and Luxembourg with fast and efficient service.
The Shinkansen bullet trains in Japan, especially the E5 and H5 series, can reach speeds of 320 km/h. Serving the northern and eastern regions, they are known for punctuality and safety.
Connecting London to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam, the Eurostar e320 is a high-speed train running at 320 km/h. It operates through the Channel Tunnel, facilitating rapid cross-Channel travel.
Italy’s Frecciarossa 1000 runs at speeds up to 300 km/h. These trains connect major cities like Milan, Rome, and Naples providing fast and comfortable travel across Italy.
Spain’s high-speed AVE Class 103 trains travel up to 310 km/h on routes such as Madrid-Barcelona. The network is one of the most extensive in Europe.
Another fast train in Spain, the AVE S-103, reaches similar speeds as the Class 103, contributing to the country’s world-class high-speed rail system.
South Korea’s KTX-Sancheon can reach 305 km/h and connects Seoul with major cities like Busan. It blends comfort with speed to serve Korea’s fast-growing transportation needs.