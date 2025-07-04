/From Shoaib Akhtar to Mitchell Starc: Top 10 fastest bowlers of all time

LOGIN
Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jul 04, 2025, 18:02 IST | Updated: Jul 04, 2025, 18:02 IST

From Shoaib Akhtar to Mitchell Starc, let's have a look at top ten fastest bowlers of all time. The list also features Shaun Tait, Brett Lee, Jeff Thomson, Andy Roberts, Mitchell Johnson, Fidel Edwards and Shane Bond.

Shoaib Akhtar – 161.3 km/h (100.23 mph)
Known as the Rawalpindi Express, Shoaib Akhtar bowled the fastest delivery in cricket history during the 2003 World Cup match against England, clocking 161.3 km/h. Hence becomes the fastest bowler in the world.

Shaun Tait – 161.1 km/h (100.14 mph)
Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait bowled the second-fastest ball ever, reaching 161.1 km/h in a game against England in 2010. His raw pace made him one of the best fast bowlers in cricket history.

Brett Lee – 161.1 km/h (100.14 mph)
Brett Lee matched Tait’s speed with a 161.1 km/h delivery against New Zealand in 2005. Known for his aggressive bowling, Lee was one of the most feared pacers of his time.

Jeff Thomson – 160.6 km/h (99.66 mph)
Australian speedster Jeff Thomson was one of the quickest bowlers of the 1970s, reaching 160.6 km/h and put batsmen in trouble with his unpredictable action.

Mitchell Starc – 160.4 km/h (99.57 mph)
In 2015, Mitchell Starc bowled at 160.4 km/h against New Zealand. His deadly mix of speed and swing has troubled even the best batters in the world.

Andy Roberts – 159.5 km/h (99.12 mph)
West Indian great Andy Roberts clocked 159.5 km/h in a 1975 match against Australia. He was well known for using pace and bounce to dominate batters.

Fidel Edwards – 157.7 km/h (97.94 mph)
Fidel Edwards, another dangerous pacer from the West Indies, he bowled at 157.7 km/h against South Africa in 2003. His speed and sharp deliveries made him one of the fastest bowlers in the world.

Mitchell Johnson – 156.8 km/h (97.49 mph)
Mitchell Johnson bowled at 156.8 km/h against England in 2013. The left-arm pacer was famous for his extra pace and swing.

Mohammad Sami – 156.4 km/h (97.18 mph)
Pakistani bowler Mohammad Sami delivered a 156.4 km/h ball during a 2003 game against Zimbabwe, earning a spot among the fastest bowlers in the world.

Shane Bond – 156.4 km/h (97.18 mph)
Shane Bond from New Zealand matched Pakistan' pacer Sami speed with a 156.4 km/h delivery against India in 2003. He was known for his fast, accurate and dangerous bowling.

