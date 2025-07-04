/From Shoaib Akhtar to Mitchell Starc: Top 10 fastest bowlers of all time

From Shoaib Akhtar to Mitchell Starc, let's have a look at top ten fastest bowlers of all time. The list also features Shaun Tait, Brett Lee, Jeff Thomson, Andy Roberts, Mitchell Johnson, Fidel Edwards and Shane Bond.
Known as the Rawalpindi Express, Shoaib Akhtar bowled the fastest delivery in cricket history during the 2003 World Cup match against England, clocking 161.3 km/h. Hence becomes the fastest bowler in the world.
Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait bowled the second-fastest ball ever, reaching 161.1 km/h in a game against England in 2010. His raw pace made him one of the best fast bowlers in cricket history.
Brett Lee matched Tait’s speed with a 161.1 km/h delivery against New Zealand in 2005. Known for his aggressive bowling, Lee was one of the most feared pacers of his time.
Australian speedster Jeff Thomson was one of the quickest bowlers of the 1970s, reaching 160.6 km/h and put batsmen in trouble with his unpredictable action.
In 2015, Mitchell Starc bowled at 160.4 km/h against New Zealand. His deadly mix of speed and swing has troubled even the best batters in the world.
West Indian great Andy Roberts clocked 159.5 km/h in a 1975 match against Australia. He was well known for using pace and bounce to dominate batters.
Fidel Edwards, another dangerous pacer from the West Indies, he bowled at 157.7 km/h against South Africa in 2003. His speed and sharp deliveries made him one of the fastest bowlers in the world.
Mitchell Johnson bowled at 156.8 km/h against England in 2013. The left-arm pacer was famous for his extra pace and swing.
Pakistani bowler Mohammad Sami delivered a 156.4 km/h ball during a 2003 game against Zimbabwe, earning a spot among the fastest bowlers in the world.
Shane Bond from New Zealand matched Pakistan' pacer Sami speed with a 156.4 km/h delivery against India in 2003. He was known for his fast, accurate and dangerous bowling.