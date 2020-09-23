Top 10 environment-friendly countries in the world
Expats recently rated countries based on environment, and policy surrounding its protection. Conducted by InterNations, an expat-based resource website, it took into account 15,000 people who left their countries of birth.
Take a look!
Finland
98 per cent expats in Finland perceive the overall natural environment positively, while 95 per cent were happy with the air quality.
(Photograph:AFP)
Sweden
95 per cent expats in Sweden perceive the overall natural environment positively, while 88 per cent were happy with the availability of environment friendly goods.
(Photograph:AFP)
Norway
93 per cent expats in Norway perceive the overall natural environment positively, while 89 per cent felt that the government takes climate change seriously.
(Photograph:AFP)
Austria
97 per cent expats in Austria perceive the overall natural environment positively, while 91 per cent were happy with the country’s waste management efforts.
(Photograph:AFP)
Switzerland
83 per cent expats in Switzerland perceive the overall natural environment positively, while 91 per cent were happy with the air quality.
(Photograph:AFP)
Denmark
87 per cent expats in Denmark perceive the overall natural environment positively, while 93 per cent were satisfied with the country’s sanitation and water services.
(Photograph:AFP)
New Zealand
96 per cent expats in NZ perceive the overall natural environment positively, while 85 per cent expressed claimed the government takes climate change seriously.
(Photograph:AFP)
Germany
90 per cent expats in Germany perceive the overall natural environment positively, while 86 per cent expressed satisfaction with the availability of environment friendly goods and services.
(Photograph:AFP)
Canada
96 per cent expats in Canada perceive the overall natural environment positively, while 71 per cent claimed the Canadian population is interested in environment.
(Photograph:AFP)
Luxembourg
92 per cent expats in Luxembourg perceive the overall natural environment positively, while 78 per cent expressed satisfaction with the air quality.