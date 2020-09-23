Top 10 environment-friendly countries in the world

Expats recently rated countries based on environment, and policy surrounding its protection. Conducted by InterNations, an expat-based resource website, it took into account 15,000 people who left their countries of birth.

 

Finland

98 per cent expats in Finland perceive the overall natural environment positively, while 95 per cent were happy with the air quality.

(Photograph:AFP)

Sweden

95 per cent expats in Sweden perceive the overall natural environment positively, while 88 per cent were happy with the availability of environment friendly goods.

(Photograph:AFP)

Norway

93 per cent expats in Norway perceive the overall natural environment positively, while 89 per cent felt that the government takes climate change seriously.

(Photograph:AFP)

Austria

97 per cent expats in Austria perceive the overall natural environment positively, while 91 per cent were happy with the country’s waste management efforts.

 

(Photograph:AFP)

Switzerland

83 per cent expats in Switzerland perceive the overall natural environment positively, while 91 per cent were happy with the air quality.

(Photograph:AFP)

Denmark

87 per cent expats in Denmark perceive the overall natural environment positively, while 93 per cent were satisfied with the country’s sanitation and water services.

(Photograph:AFP)

New Zealand

96 per cent expats in NZ perceive the overall natural environment positively, while 85 per cent expressed claimed the government takes climate change seriously.

 

(Photograph:AFP)

Germany

90 per cent expats in Germany perceive the overall natural environment positively, while 86 per cent expressed satisfaction with the availability of environment friendly goods and services.

(Photograph:AFP)

Canada

96 per cent expats in Canada perceive the overall natural environment positively, while 71 per cent claimed the Canadian population is interested in environment.

(Photograph:AFP)

Luxembourg

92 per cent expats in Luxembourg perceive the overall natural environment positively, while 78 per cent expressed satisfaction with the air quality.

(Photograph:AFP)

