/Top 10 countries with the youngest populations in the world

On the one hand, the rise of youth populations provides economic advantages through a larger workforce, innovation and entrepreneurship; it also creates problems with poverty, unemployment and limited resources. Let's have a look at the top 10 nations with the youngest population.
Niger has the world’s youngest population, with most citizens under 18. This youthful demographic reflects high birth rates and evolving education systems. Despite challenges in healthcare and employment, the young population offers potential for future growth. Investments in education and infrastructure could transform Niger’s youth into engines of development.
Uganda’s youthful population forms a vital segment of its society, driving cultural vibrancy and labour potential. High fertility rates and improving childhood survival have produced a large under‑18 group. The nation focuses on expanding education, innovation, and skill training to harness its demographic advantage for sustainable economic progress.
Chad’s population is dominated by children and adolescents, reflecting strong family structures and high fertility rates. This demographic profile presents opportunities and pressures on education, food, and healthcare systems. Strengthening youth empowerment and economic inclusion is crucial for Chad to turn its growing youth base into a productive asset.
The dynamic youth population of Angola represents both promise and challenge. Decades after the civil conflict, the country began prioritising education, employment, and health reforms to uplift its younger citizens. With over half the population under 18, Angola’s economic diversification and policy focus on youth development are key to its future prosperity.
Its youthful population is central to its society, reflecting the nation’s high fertility and strong family values. Children play a significant role in rural livelihoods and traditions. Expanding educational access, nutrition, and job opportunities for youth remains essential for transforming population growth into long‑term national progress.
The young population of Somalia shapes much of its cultural identity and recovery potential. Despite facing insecurity and economic hardship, many young Somalis are resilient and entrepreneurial. Expanding schooling, vocational training, and stability could empower this generation to build a stronger, more self‑sufficient society in the years ahead.
In this country, the large youth population brings vibrancy and hope to its evolving economy. With more than half the citizens under 18, the government emphasises education, child welfare, and job readiness. Enhancing opportunities for young Gambians will be critical for sustainable growth and the nation’s long‑term social stability.
Its population drive cultural energy and workforce potential, where several rural households depend on youthful labour for agriculture. The government invests in education, healthcare, and entrepreneurship to support youth advancement. Harnessing this demographic dividend can stimulate innovation and secure Zambia’s socioeconomic progress for future generations.
The Democratic Republic of the Congo is home to a highly youthful population shaped by rapid birth rates and post‑conflict resilience. Many children depend on community networks for education and growth. Expanding access to quality schooling, healthcare, and employment will determine how effectively this young nation advances.
The energetic youth population of Burkina Faso reflects its high fertility and rapidly growing communities. Children are central to family and agricultural life. The government focuses on improving education, healthcare, and skill development to empower young citizens, ensuring that this demographic strength supports the nation’s progress and stability.