/Top 10 countries with the most valuable stock markets in 2025

The value of a country's stock market reflects its economic strength and investment appeal. The United States dominates global markets with a $31.7 trillion valuation, followed by China, Japan, and India.
The United States holds the largest stock market with a value of approximately $31.7 trillion in 2025. The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq are its giants, hosting many of the world’s biggest companies like Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon. The strong US economy, innovation drive, and global reach support this massive market.
China’s stock markets, including Shanghai and Shenzhen, combine for a total value of nearly $12 trillion. The country’s rapid industrialisation, large population, and fast-growing tech sector fuel this growth. Despite geopolitical challenges, China remains a vital player in global equity.
Japan’s Tokyo Stock Exchange is highly valued at $6.9 trillion. Japan combines industrial strength with a mature financial sector. The stock market reflects Japan’s advanced technology industries and large corporations.
The pan-European Euronext exchange serves countries like France, Netherlands, and Belgium, with a combined value of $6 trillion. This market balances diverse economies with strong financial hubs.
As a leading financial gateway for China, Hong Kong’s stock market is valued at $5.2 trillion. It offers access to Chinese mainland companies and global investors, firmly placing it among the largest.
India’s National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are growing fast, with a combined around $5.32 trillion in 2025. Strong domestic consumption, a youthful workforce, and expanding startups lead to ongoing market expansion.
The London Stock Exchange holds a value of approximately $3.18 trillion. It is a global finance hub with strong sectors in banking, insurance, and energy. London offers a mix of domestic and international listings.
Canada’s Toronto Stock Exchange represents a $3.50 trillion market with a significant presence of mining, energy, and financial companies. The country benefits from political stability and resource wealth.
South Korea’s stock market is valued at $1.68 trillion. Seoul hosts large technology and manufacturing firms like Samsung and Hyundai, driving a strong and innovative economy.
While part of Euronext, France’s market value approximates $3.42 trillion. Paris remains significant with major companies in luxury goods, energy, and aerospace.