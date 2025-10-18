LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Top 10 countries with the most valuable stock markets in 2025

Top 10 countries with the most valuable stock markets in 2025

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Oct 18, 2025, 11:25 IST | Updated: Oct 18, 2025, 11:25 IST

The value of a country's stock market reflects its economic strength and investment appeal. The United States dominates global markets with a $31.7 trillion valuation, followed by China, Japan, and India. 

United States - Largest Stock Market at $31.7 Trillion
1 / 10
(Photograph: X)

United States - Largest Stock Market at $31.7 Trillion

The United States holds the largest stock market with a value of approximately $31.7 trillion in 2025. The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq are its giants, hosting many of the world’s biggest companies like Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon. The strong US economy, innovation drive, and global reach support this massive market.

China - With $11.96 Trillion Market Cap
2 / 10
(Photograph: X)

China - With $11.96 Trillion Market Cap

China’s stock markets, including Shanghai and Shenzhen, combine for a total value of nearly $12 trillion. The country’s rapid industrialisation, large population, and fast-growing tech sector fuel this growth. Despite geopolitical challenges, China remains a vital player in global equity.

Japan - Stable Market with $6.9 Trillion Value
3 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Japan - Stable Market with $6.9 Trillion Value

Japan’s Tokyo Stock Exchange is highly valued at $6.9 trillion. Japan combines industrial strength with a mature financial sector. The stock market reflects Japan’s advanced technology industries and large corporations.

European Union (Euronext) - $6 Trillion Market
4 / 10
(Photograph: X)

European Union (Euronext) - $6 Trillion Market

The pan-European Euronext exchange serves countries like France, Netherlands, and Belgium, with a combined value of $6 trillion. This market balances diverse economies with strong financial hubs.

Hong Kong - Strategic Asian Hub, $5.2 Trillion
5 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Hong Kong - Strategic Asian Hub, $5.2 Trillion

As a leading financial gateway for China, Hong Kong’s stock market is valued at $5.2 trillion. It offers access to Chinese mainland companies and global investors, firmly placing it among the largest.

India - Rapidly Rising with ​​$5.32 Trillion Market Value
6 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

India - Rapidly Rising with ​​$5.32 Trillion Market Value

India’s National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are growing fast, with a combined around ​​$5.32 trillion in 2025. Strong domestic consumption, a youthful workforce, and expanding startups lead to ongoing market expansion.

United Kingdom - $3.18 Trillion Market Capitalisation
7 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia)

United Kingdom - $3.18 Trillion Market Capitalisation

The London Stock Exchange holds a value of approximately $3.18 trillion. It is a global finance hub with strong sectors in banking, insurance, and energy. London offers a mix of domestic and international listings.

Canada - $3.50 Trillion with Resource-Based Economy
8 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Canada - $3.50 Trillion with Resource-Based Economy

Canada’s Toronto Stock Exchange represents a $3.50 trillion market with a significant presence of mining, energy, and financial companies. The country benefits from political stability and resource wealth.

South Korea - $1.68 Trillion Market
9 / 10
(Photograph: X)

South Korea - $1.68 Trillion Market

South Korea’s stock market is valued at $1.68 trillion. Seoul hosts large technology and manufacturing firms like Samsung and Hyundai, driving a strong and innovative economy.

France - ( $3.42 Trillion )
10 / 10
(Photograph: X)

France - ( $3.42 Trillion )

While part of Euronext, France’s market value approximates $3.42 trillion. Paris remains significant with major companies in luxury goods, energy, and aerospace.

Trending Photo

F-22 vs F-117 Nighthawk: How fighter jet stealth evolved since the 1990s
6

F-22 vs F-117 Nighthawk: How fighter jet stealth evolved since the 1990s

Su-57 vs F-22: 5 design differences between two top stealth fighter jets
7

Su-57 vs F-22: 5 design differences between two top stealth fighter jets

F/A-18 Super Hornet vs Rafale: 6 key differences between these advanced fighter jets
7

F/A-18 Super Hornet vs Rafale: 6 key differences between these advanced fighter jets

F-35 Lightning II vs F-14 Tomcat: 6 major evolutions in fighter jet design, stealth, and technology
7

F-35 Lightning II vs F-14 Tomcat: 6 major evolutions in fighter jet design, stealth, and technology

7 Best Non-English shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Prime and other
8

7 Best Non-English shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Prime and other