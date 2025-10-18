LOGIN
Top 10 countries with the most billionaires in 2025

Billionaires shape global economies and innovation. Let's explore the top ten countries with the highest number of billionaires in 2025, why they lead, and what this means for their economies and the world.

United States - 902 Billionaires, $6.8 Trillion Net Worth
United States - 902 Billionaires, $6.8 Trillion Net Worth

The United States leads with 902 billionaires, the highest count globally, contributing a combined net worth of $6.8 trillion. Cities like New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles are billionaire hubs. Strong innovation ecosystems, vast markets, and access to capital fuel this wealth concentration.

China - 450 Billionaires and Rapid Growth
China - 450 Billionaires and Rapid Growth

China has 450 billionaires, growing by 44 from last year. Cities including Shanghai, Beijing, and Shenzhen are central to this rise, supported by its booming tech, manufacturing, and investment sectors. While regulation has increased, wealth creation remains robust.

India - 205 Billionaires on the Rise
India - 205 Billionaires on the Rise

India ranks third with 205 billionaires, up by 5 this year. Mumbai, New Delhi, and Bengaluru nurture entrepreneurs in technology, pharmaceuticals, and finance. Growing consumer markets and startups continue to expand India’s wealthy class.

Germany - 171 Billionaires, Europe's Leader
Germany - 171 Billionaires, Europe’s Leader

Germany holds 171 billionaires, increasing from 132 last year. With a strong industrial base, automotive giants, and financial services, Germany remains Europe’s top billionaire source. Cities like Frankfurt and Munich are key financial centres.

Russia - 140 Billionaires Amid Challenges
Russia - 140 Billionaires Amid Challenges

Russia has 140 billionaires, up from 120. Moscow dominates as the wealth centre, driven by energy, finance, and commodities. Despite economic sanctions and volatility, wealthy individuals maintain significant fortunes.

Canada - 76 Billionaires and Steady Growth
Canada - 76 Billionaires and Steady Growth

Canada saw its billionaire count rise from 67 to 76. Toronto and Vancouver are key cities for wealth rooted in natural resources, real estate, and technology sectors. Policies supporting innovation continue to attract high-net-worth individuals.

Italy - 74 Billionaires, Cultural Wealth
Italy - 74 Billionaires, Cultural Wealth

Italy’s 74 billionaires maintain strong influence in fashion, manufacturing, and luxury goods. Milan stands out as the financial and fashion capital, with historic family businesses evolving in global markets.

Hong Kong - 66 Billionaires Despite Political Changes
Hong Kong - 66 Billionaires Despite Political Changes

With 66 billionaires, Hong Kong remains a vital financial hub despite geopolitical shifts. Its strategic position in Asia supports wealth in real estate, finance, and trade.

Brazil - 56 Billionaires Despite Economic Fluctuations
Brazil - 56 Billionaires Despite Economic Fluctuations

Brazil hosts 56 billionaires primarily in São Paulo, benefiting from commodities, finance, and agriculture. Economic fluctuations impact growth but wealthy families hold significant assets.

United Kingdom - 55 Billionaires and Global Finance
United Kingdom - 55 Billionaires and Global Finance

The UK has 55 billionaires mostly concentrated in London, driven by finance, real estate, and retail sectors. London's status as a global financial centre supports this wealthy class.

