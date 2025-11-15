/Top 10 countries with the largest e-commerce markets - Is India among the top 10?

China, the USA, and Japan lead the global e-commerce market in 2025. India ranks among the top 10, driven by growing digital adoption and a rising online shopper base in a fast-expanding market.
China leads the global e-commerce market with over $2.5 trillion in projected sales for 2025. Its dominance is powered by mobile commerce, digital wallets like Alipay, and a vast online shopper base.
The US holds the second spot, with e-commerce sales between $1.1 trillion and $1.4 trillion. Strong digital infrastructure and platforms like Amazon foster a large market.
South Korea’s e-commerce market exceeds $200 billion, boosted by high smartphone penetration, fast logistics, and a preference for online shopping.
Japan’s mature market generates up to $200 billion in e-commerce sales. Its strong domestic brands and consumer trust support steady growth.
The UK’s e-commerce market ranges between $140 billion and $200 billion, driven by high online shopper penetration and cross-border purchases.
France reports $120-130 billion in e-commerce sales, with growth in sectors like fashion and luxury goods. Cross-border trade remains significant.
Germany’s e-commerce exceeds $90 billion, supported by a large population with high purchasing power and stable market growth.
India’s rapidly growing e-commerce market expects $110 to $120 billion in sales for 2025, driven by mobile commerce and digital payments expanding to new users.
Canada’s e-commerce market ranges from $50 billion to $80 billion, buoyed by high internet penetration and cross-border shopping accessibility.
Indonesia is one of the fastest-growing markets, with sales between $45 billion and $100 billion, propelled by mobile shopping and investments in logistics.