/Top 10 countries with the most freshwater resources in the world in 2025

Freshwater is one of the most vital resources available on Earth. Of all water resources, only 3% is fresh water, and less than 1% is accessible to humans; the rest is locked in glaciers, icecaps and underground aquifers. Here are the top 10 countries with the most fresh water reserves.
Brazil is home to the Amazon River basin, and it tops the list of freshwater reserves. It has nearly 8,233 cubic kilometres of renewable water per year, which accounts for almost 12 per cent of the global freshwater reserve. The Amazon and its tributaries, along with abundant rainfall, make it wealthiest in the most precious resources of the planet.
Russia ranks second, with roughly 4500 cubic kilometres of renewable fresh water. The country has the world's deepest and oldest freshwater reserve in Lake Baikal. Multiple rivers, like the Volga, Lena, and Ob, flow through Russia.
Canada has more lakes than any other country and extensive glaciers, holding approximately 7% of the world's freshwater.
The U.S. has significant freshwater resources in major river systems, groundwater, and the Great Lakes, holding about 6–7 per cent of the world's supply. These are sourced from major rivers like the Mississippi, the Colorado and the Columbia.
China also holds a vast freshwater reserve of around 2,840 cubic kilometres per year. Still, it faces chronic shortages in the northern areas. Beijing is attempting to bridge this gap using a water diversion project like the South-North water transfer project.
Colombia is the second water-abundant country in South America. It's massive rainfall, an extensive river network like Magdalena and Caqueta, gives it roughly 2,132 cubic kilometres of water per year.
This archipelagic country is rich in lakes and rivers, and holds about 2,019 cubic kilometres of water. Its tropical rainfall, rivers with 17,000 islands, make it desirable for tourists.
With about 1,913 cubic kilometres of water reserve, Peru is another South American country that is wealth with water reserves. Much of its fresh water is from the Amazon Basin. Its abundant rainfall and glaciers are also a supply of water for the Pacific coast.
Himalaya is the Indian water tower, feeding major rivers. Originating from its glaciers, the Ganga, Yamuna, Brahmaputra and Indus rivers flow through the nation. Himalaya, often called the third pole, accounts for almost 70 per cent of India's 1911 cubic kilometres of water reserves.
The DRC completes the top ten, with around 1,283 cubic kilometers of renewable freshwater. The Congo River Basin, one of the largest in the world, provides vast water resources and hydroelectric potential. Despite its abundance, poor infrastructure and governance limit the population’s access to clean and safe water, highlighting the gap between resource wealth and accessibility.