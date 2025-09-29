/Top 10 countries where mountains cover nearly all the land

Ever wondered which country has the most mountains? According to Wisevoter, there are ten countries where towering peaks and rugged highlands shape nearly every view, offering endless natural beauty and adventure at almost every turn.
Nepal is home to the majestic Himalayas, covering around 80.7% of its area. The country boasts Mount Everest and eight of the world’s highest peaks. Remote valleys hide ancient temples, terraced fields, and peaceful villages. Nepal’s dramatic mountains make it a top spot for explorers from around the globe
Despite its small size, Lebanon is about 81.1% mountainous, with most of the land covered by the Mount Lebanon range. Steep slopes rise above the Mediterranean and shelter ancient cedar forests. Villages sit on mountain terraces, offering unique scenery and a cool climate. Lebanon’s mountains have shaped its culture for centuries.
The iconic Swiss Alps cover 83.6% of Switzerland, where deep valleys and snowy summits shape the landscape. Glaciers, lakes, and green meadows stretch across the country, attracting visitors year-round. Skiing, trekking, and mountaineering are a way of life here. Switzerland is Europe’s best-known mountain destination.
North Macedonia has 85.5% of its territory covered by mountains, including the Sar and Šar ranges. Between jagged peaks and pine forests, the country offers sweeping views and clear mountain streams. Traditional villages dot the high valleys. North Macedonia is a paradise for hiking and nature walks
Roughly 85.9% of Armenia is mountainous, nestled within the Lesser Caucasus range. Deep valleys and rolling uplands fill this small country, along with ancient monasteries perched on cliffs. Dramatic scenery and clear blue lakes draw nature lovers here. Armenia’s rugged beauty is a testament to its rich heritage.
Montenegro features 89.3% rugged, mountainous land, shaped by the Dinaric Alps. The country is well-known for its wild peaks, canyons, and lakes. Steep hillsides rise from the Adriatic coastline to the northern plateaus, promising natural adventure at every turn. Montenegro is one of Europe’s best-kept mountain secrets.
Known as the "Kingdom in the Sky", Lesotho boasts about 90.5% mountainous terrain. Its highlands rise above 1,000 metres everywhere, with the Maloti and Drakensberg ranges stretching across the country. Rivers and waterfalls cut through rolling green hills. Lesotho’s altitude and scenery are unique in Africa
Kyrgyzstan’s landscape is defined by the impressive Tien Shan mountain range, with 90.7% of the country being mountainous. Snow-capped summits and alpine meadows make this land ideal for adventure and nomadic culture. Crystal-clear lakes sparkle in the valleys between the mountains. Central Asia’s wild beauty shines here.
Located in Central Asia, Tajikistan has about 91.9% of its area covered by mountains. The striking Pamir and Tien Shan ranges dominate the landscape, with several peaks rising over 7,000 metres. Glacial rivers run through high valleys, shaping the culture and scenery. Tajikistan is renowned as the “Roof of the World”.
Nestled in the Himalayas, Bhutan is topped by soaring peaks and tranquil valleys. Around 98.8% of the land is mountainous, including the world's highest unclimbed summit, Gangkhar Puensum. The country is famous for its dramatic scenery and rich hillside traditions. Bhutan stands as the world’s most mountainous nation.