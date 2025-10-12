LOGIN
Top 10 countries where mafia's influence was once, bigger than the government

Published: Oct 12, 2025, 03:06 IST | Updated: Oct 12, 2025, 03:06 IST

From Italy’s Cosa Nostra to Mexico’s cartels and Russia’s organised crime rings, these 10 countries are ruled as much by mobsters as by ministers. Discover nations where criminal empires control politics, business, and everyday life.

1. Italy – The Birthplace of the Modern Mafia
Italy’s mafia network, including the Sicilian Cosa Nostra, ’Ndrangheta, and Camorra , operates like a parallel state. They control billions in drug trade, construction, and politics, often infiltrating government contracts and law enforcement.

2. Mexico – The Narco State
Mexican cartels like Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation wield enormous power. From bribing politicians to running towns, the drug mafia often decides who lives, who dies, and who governs. Entire cities are under cartel control.

3. Russia – The Shadow State
Post-Soviet Russia saw the rise of oligarch-backed crime syndicates. These groups influence politics, arms trade, and energy exports. Many experts say the line between mafia and government has completely blurred.

4. Colombia – Cartel Legacy Lives On
Though Pablo Escobar’s Medellín Cartel fell, Colombia’s narco network still thrives. New-age groups control cocaine routes and rural territories, with local politicians and police often working under their influence.

5. Nigeria – The Empire of Fraud and Oil Mafia
Nigeria’s “Yahoo boys,” oil bunkering rings, and political mafias dominate local economies. Corruption runs deep, and powerful syndicates decide business deals and election outcomes alike.

6. Japan – The Yakuza Nation
Japan’s Yakuza is one of the world’s oldest organised crime networks. With offices, business cards, and political ties, they operate openly, handling real estate, entertainment, and even disaster relief.

7. India – The Underworld Democracy
From Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Company to coal and land mafias, India’s crime world intersects with politics and business. In many states, local dons act as kingmakers, funding elections and manipulating police systems.

8. Brazil – The Favelas’ Rule
In Rio’s favelas, drug gangs and militias often replace government authority. These groups collect taxes, run courts, and maintain “law”, punishing anyone who defies their code.

9. Philippines – Guns, Goons, and Gold
The Philippines has long battled political warlords and crime clans. Drug syndicates and smuggling mafias often enjoy local political protection, making them untouchable by national law.

10. Albania – The Balkan Cartel Hub
Small but powerful, Albania’s mafia controls arms and narcotics routes through Europe. With deep roots in politics and business, it’s considered one of the most dangerous criminal ecosystems in the world.

