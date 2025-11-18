/Toiletless countries: Top 10 countries with least access to proper sanitation facilities

Countries where facilities of a single-household toilet connected to a septic or composite tank are not widely available are referred to as toiletless countries here. Here are the top 10 countries by percentage of population with the least access to toilets.
65 per cent of the population in Niger lacks basic sanitation facilities. Over 80 per cent of Niger is located in the Sahara Desert, and drought devastated the nation throughout the 70s and 80s. Only 8.12 per cent of people have access to improved sanitation. With 1 birth every 27.7 seconds, Niger's population is growing exponentially, and any progress made in developing sanitation infrastructure is absorbed.
Nearly 63 per cent of the population of Chad defecate openly, and only 11 per cent of the population use safe sanitation facilities. Climate challenges like droughts have plagued the country, and rural-urban disparity is also one of the major reasons for the poor sanitation conditions. As a result, the country is facing several endemic diseases like cholera, malaria, typhoid, etc.
World's youngest sovereign state, South Sudan, has nearly 60 per cent of the population in South Sudan defecate openly, and only 11 per cent of people have access to basic sanitation facilities. Severe flooding, which has worsened since 2018, submerges clean water sources and sanitation facilities. The country's low GDP per capita, insufficient financing, and lack of technical staff have plagued the country.
Nearly 49 per cent are practising open defecation as of 2024 data in Benin. The West African Nation is also suffering similar issues to those of other nations on the continent. With rapid population growth and urbanisation, the country has failed to develop infrastructure and waste management facilities.
The small island nation in the Gulf of Guinea off the west-equatorial coast of Central Africa has approximately 42 per cent population defecating freely.
Togo has only 13 per cent of the population using a safely managed sanitation service as of 2024 data, and approximately 39% practising open defecation.
In Namibia, nearly 37 per cent defecate freely, with only 27 per cent population having access to handwashing facilities with soap and water.
Nearly 35 per cent of people in Liberia defecate freely, only 21 per cent of the population use proper sanitation facilities, and 62 per cent population has access to basic sanitation facilities. Years of civil war have damaged the economic base and infrastructure of the country.
Madagascar also has high rates of defecation issues, with 34 per cent of the population defecating openly, and 18 per cent have no access to hand washing facilities at home.
Burkina Faso also has a high open defecation rate, with only 25 per cent of the population using a safely managed sanitation service as of 2024 data. Nearly 34 per cent defecate openly, and 64 per cent have no access to proper sanitation facility.