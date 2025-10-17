/World's costliest petrol: Top 10 countries with the highest petrol prices in 2025

Petrol prices depend on a lot of factors like taxes and duties, import and transportation costs, currency and exchange rates, policies and regulations, market competition and geographic constraints. Here are the top 10 countries with the costliest petrol.
Petrol prices in Hong Kong in March 2025 were recorded as $3.42/litre. It had been the most costly one for a long time. The high price is due to the high taxes, expensive land for petrol stations, and a lack of local oil refining facilities.
As of September 2025, the petrol price in Singapore is $2.84. Like Hong Kong, Singapore also lacks local oil sources and has to import all its gasoline.
As of September 2025, the petrol price in Iceland is $2.52/ litre. Being an isolated island nation, Iceland faces high transportation and import costs, which are compounded by high duties.
As of September 2025, petrol per litre costs $2.44. The major reason is the country's high tax, which is in place to push for the adoption of more sustainable transportation.
As of September 2025, the petrol price in Morocco $2.39. The prices are contributed to by high taxes and very high operating costs.
As of September 2025, the petrol price in Denmark is $2.23. Heavy taxes are levied on fuel to fund the public policies, and there is a persistent push towards green mobility.
As of September 2025, the price per litre in Israel is $2.17. Persistent domestic unrest, and high fuel taxes are levied to fund for the public service and the defence.
As of September 2025, the petrol price is $2.06. High living standard and over reliance on imports contribute to the high oil prices in LIchenstein
Switzerland is a landlocked nation. It needs to pay a lot of cost for import, making its per litre cost one of the highest at $2.15.
As of September 2025, the petrol price per litre is $1.96. The high price is due to the high fuel taxes in Ireland.