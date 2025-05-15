Live TV
Top 10 Cities with the Most Skyscrapers
Written By
Wion Web Desk
Published:
May 15, 2025, 11:25 IST
| Updated:
Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
New York City is renowned for its iconic skyline, featuring more than skyscrapers. This city is home to some of the most famous tall buildings globally. Life & Fun | Photos
1 / 20
(Photograph:)
Hong Kong
With its limited land and status as a global financial hub, Hong Kong boasts the most skyscrapers in the world. It has around 661 skyscrapers.
2 / 20
(Photograph:)
Shenzhen
This rapidly growing tech hub in China has seen a dramatic increase in its skyline over recent decades. It has around 599 skyscrapers.
3 / 20
(Photograph:)
New York City
The city of the skyscraper, New York City still holds a significant number of these iconic buildings. It has around 433 skyscrapers.
4 / 20
(Photograph:)
Dubai
Known for its ambitious and futuristic architecture, Dubai is home to some of the world's tallest and most innovative skyscrapers. It has around 421 skyscrapers.
5 / 20
(Photograph:)
Shanghai
Another key financial and commercial hub in China, Shanghai features a blend of modern and culturally influenced skyscraper designs. It has around 270 skyscrapers.
6 / 20
(Photograph:)
Guangzhou
A major commercial and industrial centre in China, Guangzhou's skyline reflects its economic importance. It has around 264 skyscrapers.
7 / 20
(Photograph:)
Kuala Lumpur
The capital of Malaysia Kuala Lumpur is famous for the Petronas Twin Towers, It has around 242 skyscrapers.
8 / 20
(Photograph:)
Wuhan
As an emerging commercial centre in central China, Wuhan has around 233 skyscrapers.
9 / 20
(Photograph:)
Tokyo
Tokyo has around 175 skyscrapers, and despite strict earthquake-resistant building codes, Tokyo has quite several skyscrapers.
10 / 20
(Photograph:)
Chongqing
Chongqing a major city in southwest China, has around 149 skyscrapers.
11 / 20
(Photograph:)
