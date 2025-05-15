LOGIN

Top 10 Cities with the Most Skyscrapers

Wion Web Desk
Written By Wion Web Desk
Published: May 15, 2025, 11:25 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
New York City is renowned for its iconic skyline, featuring more than skyscrapers. This city is home to some of the most famous tall buildings globally. Life & Fun | Photos
Hong Kong
1 / 20
(Photograph:)

Hong Kong

With its limited land and status as a global financial hub, Hong Kong boasts the most skyscrapers in the world. It has around 661 skyscrapers.
Shenzhen
2 / 20
(Photograph:)

Shenzhen

This rapidly growing tech hub in China has seen a dramatic increase in its skyline over recent decades. It has around 599 skyscrapers.
New York City
3 / 20
(Photograph:)

New York City

The city of the skyscraper, New York City still holds a significant number of these iconic buildings. It has around 433 skyscrapers.
Dubai
4 / 20
(Photograph:)

Dubai

Known for its ambitious and futuristic architecture, Dubai is home to some of the world's tallest and most innovative skyscrapers. It has around 421 skyscrapers.
Shanghai
5 / 20
(Photograph:)

Shanghai

Another key financial and commercial hub in China, Shanghai features a blend of modern and culturally influenced skyscraper designs. It has around 270 skyscrapers.
Guangzhou
6 / 20
(Photograph:)

Guangzhou

A major commercial and industrial centre in China, Guangzhou's skyline reflects its economic importance. It has around 264 skyscrapers.
Kuala Lumpur
7 / 20
(Photograph:)

Kuala Lumpur

The capital of Malaysia Kuala Lumpur is famous for the Petronas Twin Towers, It has around 242 skyscrapers.
Wuhan
8 / 20
(Photograph:)

Wuhan

As an emerging commercial centre in central China, Wuhan has around 233 skyscrapers.
Tokyo
9 / 20
(Photograph:)

Tokyo

Tokyo has around 175 skyscrapers, and despite strict earthquake-resistant building codes, Tokyo has quite several skyscrapers.
Chongqing
10 / 20
(Photograph:)

Chongqing

Chongqing a major city in southwest China, has around 149 skyscrapers.
Hong Kong
11 / 20
(Photograph:)

Hong Kong

With its limited land and status as a global financial hub, Hong Kong boasts the most skyscrapers in the world. It has around 661 skyscrapers.
Shenzhen
12 / 20
(Photograph:)

Shenzhen

This rapidly growing tech hub in China has seen a dramatic increase in its skyline over recent decades. It has around 599 skyscrapers.
New York City
13 / 20
(Photograph:)

New York City

The city of the skyscraper, New York City still holds a significant number of these iconic buildings. It has around 433 skyscrapers.
Dubai
14 / 20
(Photograph:)

Dubai

Known for its ambitious and futuristic architecture, Dubai is home to some of the world's tallest and most innovative skyscrapers. It has around 421 skyscrapers.
Shanghai
15 / 20
(Photograph:)

Shanghai

Another key financial and commercial hub in China, Shanghai features a blend of modern and culturally influenced skyscraper designs. It has around 270 skyscrapers.
Guangzhou
16 / 20
(Photograph:)

Guangzhou

A major commercial and industrial centre in China, Guangzhou's skyline reflects its economic importance. It has around 264 skyscrapers.
Kuala Lumpur
17 / 20
(Photograph:)

Kuala Lumpur

The capital of Malaysia Kuala Lumpur is famous for the Petronas Twin Towers, It has around 242 skyscrapers.
Wuhan
18 / 20
(Photograph:)

Wuhan

As an emerging commercial centre in central China, Wuhan has around 233 skyscrapers.
Tokyo
19 / 20
(Photograph:)

Tokyo

Tokyo has around 175 skyscrapers, and despite strict earthquake-resistant building codes, Tokyo has quite several skyscrapers.
Chongqing
20 / 20
(Photograph:)

Chongqing

Chongqing a major city in southwest China, has around 149 skyscrapers.