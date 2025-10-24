/Cleanest air quality 2025: World's top 10 cities with best air quality index

Detroit, as of October 24, 2025, has an AQI value of 8. However, the data reflects the data collected from IQAir and corresponds to the AQI value of a particular day; it is not reflective of the historical trends. The Detroit metro area has been ranked as one of the most polluted in the United States, and was ranked 6th in the American Lung Association's 2025 "State of the Air" report. based on data from 2021-23. It was once a hub for the traditional auto industry, which contributed to the majority of its pollutants. In 2019, after years of severe campaigning, the city's municipal solid waste incinerator, a major source of air pollution, was shut down.