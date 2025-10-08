/Top 10 cars Indians are buying this Diwali 2025

Electric vehicles are having their moment this Diwali, and Tata’s Punch EV is leading the pack. With impressive range, quick charging, and government subsidies, it’s emerging as the go-to EV for urban buyers who want sustainability without compromising on practicality.
The newly launched Swift continues to top the charts this festive season. Its refreshed design, improved mileage, and aggressive pricing have made it a favourite among first-time buyers and city commuters alike. With waiting periods stretching up to 8 weeks in some cities, demand is sky-high.
The Creta remains a blockbuster. The 2025 facelift brought in sharper styling, advanced ADAS features, and updated interiors. Families looking for comfort and features at a mid-range budget are flocking to book this SUV, making it one of the top-selling vehicles this Diwali.
The Scorpio-N continues to be a hot favourite among buyers looking for a rugged, powerful SUV. Its strong road presence, reliable diesel engine, and modern cabin appeal to both rural and urban markets. Mahindra dealers are reporting festive-season booking surges across India.
Kia’s Seltos has received a tech and safety upgrade, making it one of the most attractive options in the midsize SUV segment. With new connected features, ventilated seats, and multiple powertrain options, it’s luring buyers looking for a premium experience under ₹20 lakh.
The Innova HyCross has found its sweet spot among family buyers and business owners. Its hybrid engine ensures low running costs, while the comfort and reliability of Toyota make it a long-term investment. With festive offers, many are finally taking the plunge.
Targeting young urban buyers, the Maruti Fronx offers crossover styling at a hatchback price. Its turbo engine option and compact size make it ideal for city traffic. This Diwali, it’s seeing strong uptake from first-time car buyers and those upgrading from entry-level models.
The MG Hector continues to attract tech-savvy buyers who love big screens, connected car features, and plush cabins. With aggressive discounts and exchange bonuses this festive season, it has become a strong contender in the premium SUV space.
The Hyundai Exter has carved a niche in the micro-SUV category. With its attractive pricing, bold design, and feature-rich cabin, it’s gaining popularity among young families and urban commuters this Diwali.
The 2025 Harrier facelift has boosted Tata’s premium SUV game. With ADAS features, a refreshed design, and diesel power, it’s catching the attention of buyers seeking a blend of power and modern tech. Its festive financing options have made it even more appealing.