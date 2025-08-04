Birthday special: Top 10 blockbuster movies of Kajol you can't miss: From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Tanhaji

On Kajol's birthday, enjoy the actress's best performances that cemented her place in Indian cinema: From a soft girl in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to an intense role in Fanna. Scroll down to check the list.
Whenever there is a question about an all time favourite actress of Bollywood, nevertheless, Kajol is a answer that pops up the mind. The actress has ruled the romantic 90s era of the silver screen with charm and versatile performances. Her first big hit Baazigar still impress the fans while her iconic role of Simran is still a dream girl fantasy for many. Kajol has proved her mark in the industry with her bold choices such as Isha in Gupt and Mandira in My Name is Khan.
Have a look at her best performances that defined her three decade career and made her a diva in Bollywood.
All time blockbuster of 90s Bollywood, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (DDLJ) is the most iconic romance film of Kajol. The onscreen chemistry of Simran (Kajol) and Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) has made a lasting impression in the minds of fans and redefined the romance era of the industry. How a shy family girl turns into a free-spirited soul upon meeting Raj on a European trip. Their love story had set a precedent for romantic films in the 90s and gained Kajol a huge fan base for her character.
Directed by Karan Johar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (KKHH), transformed Kajol from a shy Indian girl to a tomboy in college. The film narrates a tale of a love triangle between Anjali (Kajol), Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), and Tina (Rani Mukerjee), blended with friendship. Not only was she praised for her acting, but also her looks in the film became a style statement for the 90s fashion. The song, ‘’Ladki Badi Anjani Hai'', which features Kajol as Anjali in the film, became a hit.
Gupt: The Hidden Truth, popularly known as Gupt, is a suspense thriller film starring Kajol as emotionally vulnerable Isha. When Governor Jaisingh Sinha is murdered, the suspicion points towards his stepson, Sahil Sinha (Bobby Deol), who is on a mission to prove his innocence and find the real killer. Kajol's suspicious character as Isha and her chemistry with Bobby Deol, alongside Manisha Koirala in a lead role, made this film a commercial success.
A romantic comedy story that turns out to be an agony of love and fate, Ishq, follows two rich friends, Ajay and Madhu, who fall in love with the poor Kajal and Raja, respectively. Torn between love, power and money, the four struggle to fight for their love and finally reach a fruitful ending. In the film, Kajol plays the role of a poor emotional girl, Kajal, paired with Ajay Devgn.
In this love story, Kajol is playing a blind Kashmiri woman, Zooni Ali Beg, opposite a tour guide, Rehan Khan (Aamir Khan). Zooni determines to travel without her parents to New Delhi and live independently, where she encounters Rehan and falls in love with him despite her friends' warning. With Kajol's intense performance, the film was a major hit at the box office.
Pyar To Hona Hi Tha is another romantic comedy hit of the time, starring Kajol. She plays the role of heartbroken Sanjana, who hires a charming boy, Rahul (Ajay Devgn), to find her lost love, but eventually falls in love with him. The film had drawn massive acclaim from the fans with its storyline and hit songs.
Kajol played the quirky role of Anjali in Karan Johar's family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Rahul Raichand (Shah Rukh Khan) falls in love with Anjali, and the two move to London after Rahul's father denies the marriage of his son to Anjali. The film progresses as a broken family which ultimately reunites with an ensemble cast like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor.
My Name is Khan is a romantic, tragic film which showcases Kajol as a strong woman dealing with personal loss. The film narrates about Rizwan Khan (Shah Rukh Khan) with Asperger syndrome, who marries Mandira and the couple lives happily in California. Their lives take a turn and compel Khan to move to the US government, where he aims to break the prejudices against his religion. The film was internationally acclaimed and won a total of 25 awards.
A classic crime thriller, Baazigar, is one of the best films of the onscreen duo Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan. The film portrays Khan as a cold-blooded killer, Ajay Sharma, who seeks to take revenge on business tycoon Madan Chopra for destroying his family. For this, Ajay disguisedly falls in love with Chopra's daughters, Seema (Shilpa Shetty) and Priya (Kajol), plotting to destroy his family. The raw performances of the actors have won hearts.
After a brief hiatus, Kajol made a comeback to big screen with a period drama film portraying her as Savitribai, the wife of Maratha warrior, Tanhaji Malusare (Ajay Devgn). Chhatrapati Shivaji's right-hand, army chief Tanhaji, battles to protect Kondhana fort and the Maratha empire from Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb's control. Kajol delivered a powerful performance opposite Devgn, and it became the highest-grossing film of 2020 until the COVID-19 lockdown hit.