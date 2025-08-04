Birthday special: Top 10 blockbuster movies of Kajol you can't miss: From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Tanhaji

Whenever there is a question about an all time favourite actress of Bollywood, nevertheless, Kajol is a answer that pops up the mind. The actress has ruled the romantic 90s era of the silver screen with charm and versatile performances. Her first big hit Baazigar still impress the fans while her iconic role of Simran is still a dream girl fantasy for many. Kajol has proved her mark in the industry with her bold choices such as Isha in Gupt and Mandira in My Name is Khan.

Have a look at her best performances that defined her three decade career and made her a diva in Bollywood.