Top 10 best countries for press freedom in 2025: India's rank revealed

Norway
Norway has been ranked as the best country for press freedom in 2025, with a global score of 92.31. This is all thanks to its strong legal protections for reporters, an organisational and independent media environment, along with a powerful tradition of democratic governance.
Estonia
Estonia has climbed to second place in the 2025 World Press Freedom Index with a global score of 89.46, marking its highest-ever position and reaffirming its status as one of the world’s most robust environments for independent journalism.
Netherlands
Netherlands ranks third with the global score of 88.64, The media here are traditionally independent and widely trusted. The country holds a diverse and pluralistic media landscape that includes national and regional newspapers, magazines, both public (NOS) and commercial broadcasters.
Sweden
Sweden ranks 4th with a global score of 88.13. It is also the first country to adopt press freedom and values media independence. However, despite this, journalists continue to be targeted by threats, online hate campaigns and abusive lawsuits.
Finland
Finalnd ranks 5th with a global score of 87.18 in the Press Freedom Index, although recently many lawsuits and a court ruling have created uncertainty for journalists. News media are diverse, with a strong public broadcaster, Yle, that accounts for nearly half of TV and radio audiences.
Denmark
Denmark ranks 6th with a global score of 86.93, although it is largely protected but there are challenges in accessing public information and fighting sexism in newsrooms. Denmark has 8 national newspapers, 5 national radio channels, 2 public television stations and 8 regional television channels.
Ireland
Ireland ranks 7th with a global score of 86.92, Ireland press freedom is usually positive, with journalists able to work freely and without interference. However, there are concerns regarding future media funding.
Portugal
Portugal ranks 8th with a global score of 84.26. It has strong press freedom, except for incidents carried out by the far right and football fans. The Portuguese market is dominated by five major state and private-sector media groups, whose outlets include four national daily newspapers and four national TV news channels.
Switzerland
Switzerland secures 9th spot with a global score of 83.98. Overall, it remains a safe and protective environment for journalists. However, press freedom in recent years has gotten less favourable than in the past. This trend has been reflected in parliamentary decisions to restrict the freedom of investigative reporters and in pressure on public media funding.
Czechia
Czechia ranks 10th with a global score of 83.96, Press freedom in Czechia faces challenges by the high concentration of private media and the online hatred directed against reporters. But Prime Minister Petr Fiala’s ruling coalition has carried out several beneficial legislative changes.
Where Does India Stand?
India has risen to the 151st rank, from 159th (in 2024). It has a global score of 32.96. The report has highlighted problems including violence against the press, the misuse of sedition and defamation laws.