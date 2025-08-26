/Most valuable banks 2025: Top 10 banks by market capitalization globally

Market capitalisations are dynamic and fluctuate with stock prices; the discrepancies between data arise depending on the time of measurement and the time of data publishing. As of August 26, 2025, the top 10 banks with the highest market capitalisation are as follows.
Valued at around $815.85 billion, JPMorgan Chase is the World's most valuable bank. According to Stockanalysis, share prices are trading at $296.89/share. JPMorgan Chase has held the position of the most valuable bank for several years. According to the historical data, its share price has increased by 188.89 per cent in the last 5 years.
With the share price at $50.02, BOA is valued at around $369.98 billion. It's driven by a strong retail network and digital-first banking.
Trading at $1.055 per share, ICBC has a market cap of $366.43 billion. Whereas JPMorgan is the biggest by market value, state-owned ICBC is the biggest bank by assets.
Agricultural Bank of China has a market cap of 2.47 trillion CNY, which is approximately, $345.5 billion. With each share being traded at 7.28 CNY, which is approximately $1.02/share. The prices may vary depending on the fluctuating exchange rates.
CCB’s market cap stands at about $262.2 billion, fueled by its real estate and infrastructure portfolio.
Wells Fargo is valued at $259.06 billion as of August 26, 2025, with each share being traded at $81. It is starting to pick up again since falling to $77.10/share on August 15.
Headquartered at 1585 Broadway in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, Morgan Stanley has a Market Capitalisation of $235.54 billion, with each share price at $147.76. It has more than 80,000 employees and offices in 42 countries. It had maintained a consistent uptick since April 4, 2025, when its price fell to $99.83/share.
The US-based multinational investment bank has a market cap of $168 billion and is valued at $95/share, with roughly 53.73 per cent Y-o-Y growth.
The Manhattan-based multinational investment bank Goldman Sachs is valued at $224.36 billion with $741.66/share, with 28.9 per cent growth since the beginning of 2025.
The state-owned Chinese multinational banking and financial services company is one of the big four in China, and it has a market cap of $265.6 billion, with each share trading at $0.79.