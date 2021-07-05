'Toofan' to 'Never Have I Ever': July guide for binge-watch

Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever' season 2 is coming this month. Mindy Kaling backed show follows the story of a Tamil-American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and the new season will see Devi continuing to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Toofan
Streaming on: Amazon Prime
Streaming date: June 16
Farhan Akhtar sports film which is being helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra will release on Amazon Prime this month. The film shows Farhan as a boxer and covers his journey from a goon in Dongri to a national level boxer.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness
Streaming on: Netflix
Streaming date: July 8
'Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness' is an upcoming Japanese horror-action CGI original net animation series based on the Resident Evil franchise by Capcom. The series stars Resident Evil 2 protagonists Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Monsters at Work
Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
Streaming date: July 7
It is a spin-off of the Monsters, Inc. franchise, the city of Monstropolis is making the transition to be fuelled by the sound of laughter. Tylor Tuskmon, a recent Scare Major graduate from Monsters University, working as a mechanic in the Facilities Team, dreams of working alongside his idols, Mike Wazowski and James P. "Sulley" Sullivan
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Twilight Saga
Streaming on: Netflix
Streaming date: July 16
The all Twilight Saga movie is coming to Netflix this month, the famous series spanning from 2008 to 2012, consists of five vampire-themed romance fantasy films
(Photograph:Twitter)
Sara's
Streaming on: Amazon Prime
Streaming date: 5 July
Young actress Anna Ben starrer Amazon recent outing 'Sara's'. The movie follows the story of Sara, an associate director in the film industry, who wants to make a film of her own and not decides to have children, but things turn differently for her.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Malik
Streaming on: Amazon Prime
Streaming date: July 15
Fahadh Faasil’s 'Malik' was scheduled to hit the theatres along with Mohanlal’s 'Marakkar' on May 13 this year, but was postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the movie is set to release on a streaming platform.