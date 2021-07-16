'Toofan' to 'Fear Street Trilogy': Movies/shows to binge-watch this weekend

After much delay, Farhan Akhtar starrer sports drama 'Toofaan' finally released on Amazon Prime. Meanwhile, Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever' S2 has been genuinely loved by the audience. Here's what you can binge-watch this weekend:
Farhan Akhtar starrer sports film 'Toofan', helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, will show Farhan as a boxer and covers his journey from a goon in Dongri to a national level boxer.
Fear Street Trilogy
Streaming on: Netflix
To fill your weekend with a bit of an eeriness, you can be stuck to Netflix's recently released 'Fear Street Trilogy'. The films are based on R. L. Stine's book series of the same name. The overall story centres around teenagers who work to break the curse that has been over their city for hundreds of years.
Malik
Streaming on: Amazon Prime
Fahadh Faasil’s 'Malik' is simply brilliant. The moviegoers can binge the intense drama of religion and power. The film revolves around the life of Sulaiman, spanning from his childhood to middle age, where he rises to prominence among the people living in the coastal regions, in the fight against the political corruption in the region.
The Tomorrow War
Streaming on: Amazon Prime
Chris Pratt time travels futuristic drama 'The Tomorrow War'. In the movie, Pratt plays a former Delta Force Operator, who saves the world from aliens by transporting them into the future.
Never Have I Ever S2
Streaming on: Netflix
Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever' season 2 is here. Mindy Kaling backed show follows the story of a Tamil-American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and the new season will see Devi continuing to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.
Monsters at Work
Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
For the animated film lovers, Disney plus recently released 'Monsters at Work' and can be a binge-watch for this weekend.