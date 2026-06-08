/Tony Awards 2026 Red Carpet: The good, the bad, and the oh-so-stylish

79th Annual Tony Awards red carpet at Radio City Music Hall, New York City, June 7, 2026.
For Broadway’s biggest night, the stars stepped out in their best sartorial attire. The 79th Annual Tony Awards rolled out the red carpet at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 7, 2026.
US actress Sara Chase attends the 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York on June 7, 2026.
Sarah Paulson arrives at the 79th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
Pink attended the event with her whole family by her side. She walked the red carpet with her husband, Carey Hart and their children, Willow and Jameson. Her mom, Judith Moore was also present.
US actress and singer Marissa Jaret Winokur attends the 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.