/Tony Awards 2025 best dressed stars: Cynthia Erivo to Sadie Sink

(Photograph: AFP )

Cynthia Erivo

When it comes to the red carpet, Cynthia knows how to steal the show. The Wicked actress graced the event in a stunning Schiaparelli ensemble that featured a beige skirt and an exquisite off-the-shoulder velvet jacket adorned with pearls. To complement her outfit, she accessorised with a matching necklace, earrings, and rings.