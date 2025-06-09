/Tony Awards 2025 best dressed stars: Cynthia Erivo to Sadie Sink

Published: Jun 09, 2025, 13:18 IST | Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 13:29 IST
All things glam! The Tony Award was a glitzy night with stars showing up in their fashion best. Take a look.
1 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)
Tony Awards 2025 red carpet
At the 78th Annual Tony Awards, Broadway's biggest stars showed up in their fashion best on a Sunday night (June 8) at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Check photos here:
2 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)
Nicole Scherzinger
Actress Nicole Scherzinger made a dazzling appearance at the 78th Tony Awards. For the glitzy night, Nicole wore a strapless red dress. She accessorised her dress with a diamond necklace, studs, and earrings. The actress applied dark red lipstick with winged eyeliner. She tied her hair in a high bun.
3 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)
Cynthia Erivo
When it comes to the red carpet, Cynthia knows how to steal the show. The Wicked actress graced the event in a stunning Schiaparelli ensemble that featured a beige skirt and an exquisite off-the-shoulder velvet jacket adorned with pearls. To complement her outfit, she accessorised with a matching necklace, earrings, and rings.
4 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)
Sadie Sink
Stranger Things' Sadie Sink attended the awards night at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The 23-year-old shinnied in an exquisite silver dress with a plunging front, with crystals studded on the edge. She tied her brown hair in a tight bun and accessorised her look with silver earrings.
5 / 7
(Photograph:AF[)
Ariana DeBose
At Radio City Music Hall, Ariana DeBose wore a silky white gown, paired with a layered necklace and studs. She kept her blond and curly tresses open with a full glam look.
6 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)
Sarah Snook
For Broadway's biggest night, Snook showed up wearing an elegant high-neck cream dress with long sleeves. She tied her hair in a bun and wore matching diamond studs.
7 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)
Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields attended the 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in a dramatic red dress. The 60-year-old actress wore a sparkling red mini dress with matching heels.