LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Tony Awards 2025 best dressed stars: Cynthia Erivo to Sadie Sink

Tony Awards 2025 best dressed stars: Cynthia Erivo to Sadie Sink

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jun 09, 2025, 13:18 IST | Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 13:29 IST

All things glam! The Tony Award was a glitzy night with stars showing up in their fashion best. Take a look. 

Tony Awards 2025 red carpet
1 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)

Tony Awards 2025 red carpet

At the 78th Annual Tony Awards, Broadway's biggest stars showed up in their fashion best on a Sunday night (June 8) at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Check photos here:
Nicole Scherzinger
2 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)

Nicole Scherzinger

Actress Nicole Scherzinger made a dazzling appearance at the 78th Tony Awards. For the glitzy night, Nicole wore a strapless red dress. She accessorised her dress with a diamond necklace, studs, and earrings. The actress applied dark red lipstick with winged eyeliner. She tied her hair in a high bun.
Cynthia Erivo
3 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)

Cynthia Erivo

When it comes to the red carpet, Cynthia knows how to steal the show. The Wicked actress graced the event in a stunning Schiaparelli ensemble that featured a beige skirt and an exquisite off-the-shoulder velvet jacket adorned with pearls. To complement her outfit, she accessorised with a matching necklace, earrings, and rings.
Sadie Sink
4 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)

Sadie Sink

Stranger Things' Sadie Sink attended the awards night at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The 23-year-old shinnied in an exquisite silver dress with a plunging front, with crystals studded on the edge. She tied her brown hair in a tight bun and accessorised her look with silver earrings.
Ariana DeBose
5 / 7
(Photograph:AF[)

Ariana DeBose

At Radio City Music Hall, Ariana DeBose wore a silky white gown, paired with a layered necklace and studs. She kept her blond and curly tresses open with a full glam look.
Sarah Snook
6 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)

Sarah Snook

For Broadway's biggest night, Snook showed up wearing an elegant high-neck cream dress with long sleeves. She tied her hair in a bun and wore matching diamond studs.
Brooke Shields
7 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)

Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields attended the 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in a dramatic red dress. The 60-year-old actress wore a sparkling red mini dress with matching heels.

Trending Photo

Modi government turns 11: Let's take a look at top 11 moments
12

Modi government turns 11: Let's take a look at top 11 moments

Tony Awards 2025 best dressed stars: Cynthia Erivo to Sadie Sink
7

Tony Awards 2025 best dressed stars: Cynthia Erivo to Sadie Sink

Who was Diana Turbay? Mother of Colombian leader shot in head was kidnapped By Pablo Escobar
6

Who was Diana Turbay? Mother of Colombian leader shot in head was kidnapped By Pablo Escobar

Johnny Depp birthday special: Pirates of Caribbean to Alice in Wonderland, 8 Iconic performances by Golden Globe awardee
9

Johnny Depp birthday special: Pirates of Caribbean to Alice in Wonderland, 8 Iconic performances by Golden Globe awardee

Descendants of the Sun to The Glory: Memorable performances of Song Hye-kyo
7

Descendants of the Sun to The Glory: Memorable performances of Song Hye-kyo