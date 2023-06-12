Tony Awards 2023 red carpet looks - ranked from best to worst

The 76th annual Tony Awards took place on Sunday evening at the United Palace in Manhattan’s Washington Heights. The night, which was hosted by Ariana Debose, saw very few celebrities in attendance due to the ongoing WGA strike that has rocked Hollywood for months now.



For Broadway’s biggest night, many big names in the industry stepped out in their sartorial best. While most stars impressed us with their looks, there were also a few who appeared in looks that were not at all red-carpet worthy.



Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer, who won the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in 'Prima Facie', looked elegant in the black strapless classic dress. She completed her look with a diamond earring, kept her hair open, and kept her makeup simple.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain is a beauty! The Hollywood actress walked the red carpet in a mesmerising yellow Gucci gown with a plunging front and stone detailing. She tied her hair up in a high ponytail.



Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose, the host of the evening, graced the red carpet in a sparkly dress with a dramatic bow on the back and a deep front. She accessorised her look with earrings and tied her hair at the back.

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough arrived at the Tony Awards wearing a perfect black floral dress with a halter neck.

Lauren Reid

Lauren Reid looked stunning in the dark blue navy dress with stone detailing all over it from top to bottom.

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o took the red-carpet drama to the next level with her bossy yet classy look. For the award show, Lupito stepped out wearing a black coat and pantsuit. However, what made everyone's heads turn was the silver breastplate.

Uzo Aduba

Uzo Aduba confirmed her pregnancy on the Tony Awards red carpet. The Orange Is the New Black actress debuted her baby bump in the bright orange colour palette set. All over, her look was fine, but it was not a red-carpet-worthy dress.



J. Harrison Ghee

J. Harrison Ghee attended the 76th annual ceremony wearing a blue gown with a dramatic shoulder on the red carpet on Sunday night (June 11) at the United Palace Theatre in New York City’s Washington Heights. Ghee's dramatic outfit featured a long, dramatic shrug with gloves attached. All in all, Harrison may have taken all the attention, but the look was not appealing at all.

