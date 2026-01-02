LOGIN
Tommy Lee Jones' movies and TV shows on OTT: Men in Black, The Burial, The Fugitive and more

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Jan 02, 2026, 13:42 IST | Updated: Jan 02, 2026, 13:42 IST

Tommy Lee Jones, Oscar winning actor, is an outstanding actor in Hollywood, known for his versatility and talent showcased over the decades. 

Tommy Lee Jones is a highly acclaimed American actor and filmmaker, showcasing his talent and stoic screen presence throughout his career, which spans more than five decades. Jones built a distinguished career in Hollywood as one of the most respected actors of his generation, while appearing in major intense films like The Fugitive, Men in Black, Lonesome Dove, and many more.

His distinctive roles earned him major awards such as an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and multiple Golden Globes.

The Fugitive (1993)
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The Fugitive (1993)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Tommy Lee Jones plays Deputy U.S. Marshal Sam Gerard in the action thriller. It follows Richard Kimble, played by Harrison Ford, who is wrongly accused of murdering his wife. The moment he is taken to prison, he manages to escape and decides to find the real culprit behind his wife's death. This creates tension, and Sam Gerard, a US marshal, embarks on a journey to hunt Kimble down.

No Country for Old Men (2007)
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

An American neo-Western crime thriller film, written, directed, produced, and edited by Joel and Ethan Coen, focuses on Vietnam vet Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin), who finds $2.4 million from a botched drug deal. He took it and set off on a relentless hunt by psychopathic hitman Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem) and a weary Sheriff, Ed Tom Bell (Tommy Lee Jones).

Men in Black (1997)
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Men in Black (1997)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A sci-fi gripping thriller features Tommy Lee Jones as Kevin Brown, also known as Agent K, who hired James Darrell Edwards III, played by Will Smith. Together, they investigate and stop alien threats, dealing with the secrets of the universe and K's mysterious past.

Coal Miner's Daughter (1980)
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Coal Miner's Daughter (1980)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Tommy Lee Jones plays Doolittle Lynn in a musical drama, who gets married to Loretta Webb, played by Sissy Spacek, a poor coal miner's daughter. After their marriage, Lynn understood his wife's talent and decided to support her desires while encouraging her to become a musician.

Lonesome Dove (1989)
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Lonesome Dove (1989)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The actor plays Captain Woodrow F. Call, a former Texas Ranger, in an American epic Western adventure television miniseries directed by Simon Wincer. It revolves around two former rangers named Augustus (Robert Duvall) and Woodrow, who embark on a legendary drive from Texas to Montana, with a motive to test their enduring and complex friendship.

The Burial (2023)
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The Burial (2023)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In the comedy drama, Tommy Lee Jones plays Jeremiah O'Keefe, a funeral home owner. The star-studded film follows Willie E. Gary, played by Jamie Foxx, an unconventional lawyer who helps Jeremiah Joseph O'Keefe with financial troubles, while saving his family business from a corporate behemoth.

