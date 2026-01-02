/Tommy Lee Jones' movies and TV shows on OTT: Men in Black, The Burial, The Fugitive and more

Tommy Lee Jones is a highly acclaimed American actor and filmmaker, showcasing his talent and stoic screen presence throughout his career, which spans more than five decades. Jones built a distinguished career in Hollywood as one of the most respected actors of his generation, while appearing in major intense films like The Fugitive, Men in Black, Lonesome Dove, and many more.

His distinctive roles earned him major awards such as an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and multiple Golden Globes.