Tom Cruise's Edge of Tomorrow to Timothee Chalamet's Dune: 7 Popular Hollywood sci-fi films you can binge-watch

Keanu Reeves starrer The Matrix is one of the cult classic films. It tells the story of Neo, a computer programmer and hacker who has always been curious about the reality of the world around him. How few mysterious rebels reveal the true nature his reality to him and his role in the war against its controller forms the main crux of the story. Helmed by Lana and Lily Wachowski, the film also features Carrie-Anne Moss, Laurence Fishburne, Hugo Weaving, Gloria Foster, and Joe Pantoliano among others. It was released in 1999.