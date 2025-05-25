Tom Cruise's Edge of Tomorrow to Timothee Chalamet's Dune: 7 Popular Hollywood sci-fi films you can binge-watch

Published: May 25, 2025, 22:37 IST | Updated: May 25, 2025, 22:37 IST
Known for their visual effects and compelling narratives, check out these 7 popular Hollywood sci-fi films you can binge-watch.
1 / 8
(Photograph:Instagram)
Tom Cruise in Edge of Tomorrow and Timothee Chalamet in Dune
From Edge of Tomorrow to Interstellar, check out the popular sci-fi films you can binge-watch
2 / 8
(Photograph:Instagram)
The Martian
The Martian is about Mark Watney, an astronaut who strives to survive in Mars when a space mission goes wrong. While he undergoes different challenges, the main crux of the story comes in when his colleagues in NASA try all options to bring him home. Helmed by Ridley Scott, it released in 2015. The film stars Matt Damon, Jessica Chastian, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Kate Mara, Sebastian Stan and Kristen Wiig among others.
3 / 8
(Photograph:Instagram)
Dune
Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond this understanding. The epic space saga is helmed by Denis Villeneuve and stars Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Issac, Javier Bardem, and Jason Momoa among others. The first part was released in 2021 and the second part in 2024.
4 / 8
(Photograph:Instagram)
Edge of Tomorrow
Edge of Tomorrow tells the story of a soldier in an alien war who gets caught in a time loop. How he stops from earth getting annihilated with the help of his comrades, forms the main crux of the story. Helmed by Doug Liman, the film features Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, and Bill Paxton among others. The Edge of Tomorrow was released in 2014.
5 / 8
(Photograph:Instagram)
Prometheus
It tells the story of a team of explorers who discover a clue to the origin of mankind on earth, which leads them on a journey to the darkest corners of the universe. Helmed by Ridley Scott, the film stars Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Charlize Theron, Idris Elba, Guy Pearce and Logan Marshall-Green among others. It was released in 2012.
6 / 8
(Photograph:Instagram)
Interstellar
Interstellar tells the story about a farmer and ex-NASA Pilot, Joseph Cooper, who is tasked to pilot a spacecraft along with a team of researchers to find out a new planet for humans, when Earth becomes uninhabitable in the future. Helmed by Christopher Nolan, the film stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Mackenzie Foy, Ellen Burstyn, Timothee Chalamet and John Lithgow among others. Interstellar was released in 2014.
7 / 8
(Photograph:Instagram)
The Matrix
Keanu Reeves starrer The Matrix is one of the cult classic films. It tells the story of Neo, a computer programmer and hacker who has always been curious about the reality of the world around him. How few mysterious rebels reveal the true nature his reality to him and his role in the war against its controller forms the main crux of the story. Helmed by Lana and Lily Wachowski, the film also features Carrie-Anne Moss, Laurence Fishburne, Hugo Weaving, Gloria Foster, and Joe Pantoliano among others. It was released in 1999.
8 / 8
(Photograph:Instagram)
Tenet
Tenet tells the story of a former CIA agent who is recruited into a secret organization, tasked with tracing the origin of objects that will fall into the wrong hands. How the agent saves the world forms the main part of the story. Helmed by Christopher Nolan, the film stars Elizabeth Debicki, John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Kenneth Branagh, and Clemence Poesy among others. The sci-fi action film was released in 2020.