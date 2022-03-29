Tokyo's historic Nakagin Capsule Tower to be demolished

Owners plan to extract some of the white cuboid capsules

The owners plan to extract some of the white cuboid capsules before demolition begins on April 12, Tatsuyuki Maeda, who refitted several of them himself said on Tuesday.

"We don't know yet how many capsules we'll be able to save, but we plan to repair some deteriorated parts and refurbish them to send them to museums, for example," said Maeda, who bought his first capsule in the tower in 2010.

"It's not a complete end to the building, and I'm looking forward to seeing the capsules' new life."

(Photograph:AFP)