Tokyo Paralympics - From Avani Lekhara to Krishna Nagar: A look at India's gold medalists

Avani Lekhara - Gold

Shooter Avani Lekhara created history by winning the gold medal at Asaka Shooting Range in the women's R2 — 10m Air Rifle standing SH1 event on Monday (August 30).

The 19-year-old entered the history books after becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in shooting at an Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Appearing in her maiden Paralympics, Lekhara took gold after scoring 249.6, whilst also equalling the world record (EWR) and breaking the Paralympic record.

She was very close to breaking the world record but two 9.9s towards the end cost her the mark.

China's Cuiping Zhang grabbed silver by scoring 248.9 points while Ukraine's Iryna Shchetnik won bronze.

(Photograph:Twitter)