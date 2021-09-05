Tokyo Paralympics - From Avani Lekhara to Krishna Nagar: A look at India's gold medalists

Shooter Avani Lekhara created history by winning the gold medal at Asaka Shooting Range in the women's R2 — 10m Air Rifle standing SH1 event on Monday (August 30).
The 19-year-old entered the history books after becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in shooting at an Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Appearing in her maiden Paralympics, Lekhara took gold after scoring 249.6, whilst also equalling the world record (EWR) and breaking the Paralympic record.
She was very close to breaking the world record but two 9.9s towards the end cost her the mark.
China's Cuiping Zhang grabbed silver by scoring 248.9 points while Ukraine's Iryna Shchetnik won bronze.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Sumit Antil - Gold
Sumit Antil won a gold medal in the men's javelin throw (F64) final event on Monday (August 30), with a world record throw of 68.55m.
Sumit started off with a throw of 66.95m in his first attempt and created a world record, then again he threw another record of 68.08m in his second attempt and broke the one he created moments ago.
He went on to create another world record and held the top spot with his best throw of 68.55 in his fifth attempt.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Pramod Bhagat - Gold
Indian shuttler Pramod Bhagat won a gold medal in badminton men's singles SL3 at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 on Saturday (September 4).
Pramod defeated Daniel Bethell of Great Britain to create history as he won the first-ever gold for India in the first-ever edition of para-badminton at the Paralympic Games.
The top-seeded Indian showed great mental fortitude as he prevailed 21-14, 21-17 over second-seeded Bethell in a thrilling final that lasted 45 minutes at the Yoyogi National Stadium.
Previously, the 33-year-old Bhagat, who is also the world no 1 and current Asian champion, secured a 21-11, 21-16 win over Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in the first SL3 class semifinals that lasted 36 minutes.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Manish Narwal, Singhraj Adhana - Gold and Silver
The entire nation is celebrating after shooter Manish Narwal clinched India's third gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 on Saturday (September 4). So far, India has won 15 medals and is placed 34th on the medal's tally.
In the men's 50m pistol SH1 event, Narwal scored 218.2 — a new Paralympic record — to claim the top podium spot.
In the same event, his compatriot Singhraj Adhana bagged the silver medal with a score of 216.7, doubling the joy for all the fans who are ecstatic after India's outstanding performance at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.
From India's President to Prime Minister, both the shooters earned praises for their exemplary show; the sporting fraternity termed the feat as "stuff of dreams".
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated Narwal as he tweeted, "Young Manish Narwal has done India proud by winning a shooting gold medal and making the tricolor fly high at the #Paralympics! You've shown immense talent and dedication at a very young age."
"Singhraj Adana wins a silver medal and adds to his bronze winning performance in Tokyo #Paralympics. Congratulations for your exceptional performances," the President hailed Adana for his second medal as he had already won a bronze in the P1 men's 10m air pistol SH1 event.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Krishna Nagar - Gold
Para-shuttler Krishna Nagar clinched a gold medal for India on the closing day of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. The 22-year-old won the gold in the men's singles SH6 category on Sunday.
This is India's fifth gold medal in the coveted tournament ad now has taken their medal tally to 19. It is also the country's 2nd gold medal in badminton at the Paralympics.
The fifth gold medal is India's new best going past their previous-best tally of 4 medals. Nagar defeated Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai in an intense clash that ended in 21-17, 16-21, 21-17.