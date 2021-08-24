Tokyo Paralympics: Dance, music, fireworks set the tone for Games of hope, courage and inspiration

Lighting of the cauldron

During the ceremony, the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic flame arrived at the stadium; the cauldron was lit and the 16th iteration of the Games of the Summer Paralympics were underway, with 12 days of competition set to take place.

Three Japanese para-athletes — wheelchair tennis player Yui Kamiji, boccia player Shunsuke Uchida, and powerlifter Karin Morisaki — combined to light the flame.

(Photograph:AFP)