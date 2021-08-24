Tokyo Paralympics: Dance, music, fireworks set the tone for Games of hope, courage and inspiration

After Japan's Emperor Naruhito declared the Tokyo Paralympic 2020 open, the Games kicked off on Tuesday (August 24) with a series of breathtaking fireworks at the opening ceremony.
(Photograph:AFP)
Lighting of the cauldron
During the ceremony, the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic flame arrived at the stadium; the cauldron was lit and the 16th iteration of the Games of the Summer Paralympics were underway, with 12 days of competition set to take place.
Three Japanese para-athletes — wheelchair tennis player Yui Kamiji, boccia player Shunsuke Uchida, and powerlifter Karin Morisaki — combined to light the flame.
(Photograph:AFP)
'Beacons of hope'
International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons hailed the athletes as "beacons of hope" who had put "blood, sweat and tears" into preparing for the event.
"Many doubted this day would happen, many thought it impossible, but thanks to the efforts of many, the most transformative sports event on Earth is about to begin," he said.
(Photograph:AFP)
Strict COVID-19 rules
Just like the Tokyo Olympics, that concluded on August 8, the event will be marked by strict virus rules and almost all spectators are banned. There are tough restrictions on athletes and other participants.
The Paralympic athletes will be subject to the same rules as their Olympic counterparts — including daily testing and limits on their movement.
(Photograph:AFP)
'We Have Wings'
The ceremony took "We Have Wings" as its concept, creating a mini "airport" on the stadium field.
The segment told the story of a one-winged plane that takes to the skies, ending in a wild crescendo featuring musicians and dancers with disabilities.
(Photograph:AFP)
VIPs and officials
The ceremony took place in front of around 800 VIPs and officials, but there was a celebratory mood as 162 teams enjoyed their long-awaited moment.
The organisers said that they plan to implement the same COVID-19 protocols or "playbook" as the ones used during the Olympics.
(Photograph:AFP)
539 gold medals up for grabs
During the event, 539 gold medals up for grabs across 22 sports, arrive two weeks after the close of an Olympics that also took place almost entirely behind closed doors over virus fears.
(Photograph:AFP)
Spotlight on Japan
The Games will also put the spotlight on Japan's record of disability inclusion, with activists saying more remains to be done despite some progress, especially in Tokyo, on accessibility.
(Photograph:AFP)
Afghanistan's flag - 'sign of solidarity'
A volunteer carried Afghanistan's flag into the stadium as a "sign of solidarity" with athletes from the country, one of 21 nations unable to compete at the Games.
(Photograph:AFP)
India at Tokyo Paralympics
Tek Chand carried the tri-colour during the spectacular opening ceremony filled with music, fireworks and theme-based dance performances on Tuesday (August 24) as India began the Tokyo Paralympics campaign with an aim to register its best medal haul this time.
For India, a total of 54 para-athletes from across nine sports disciplines will be participating. This is India's biggest ever contingent to Paralympic Games.