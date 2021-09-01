Tokyo 2020 - In synch: The partnership of Paralympic guide running

David Brown has lost count of how many different guides he has had in his career. But then, sprinting in perfect lockstep with a visually impaired Paralympic champion is not easy.

A 100m gold medallist

American sprinter Brown, a 100m gold medallist at the 2016 Rio Games, competes in the T11 class, where visually impaired athletes run tethered to a fully sighted guide.

Brown, who lost his sight to Kawasaki disease at the age of 13, is competing at the Tokyo Games with Moray Steward, a college sprinter with whom he only recently started working.

Brown's preparations for the Tokyo Games were rocked when his long-time guide Jerome Avery -- his partner for the Rio triumph -- was ruled out with injury.

(Photograph:AFP)