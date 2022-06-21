Toki, 'modern phoenix' of Japan brought back from extinction

In just under two decades, Japan's population of wild Toki has gone from zero to nearly 500, all on Sado, where the bird's delicate pink plumage and distinctive curved beak now draw tourists, as reported by AFP.

Some days dozens of the birds appear in one area, something unimaginable in 2003, when a Toki called Kin or "gold" died in a cage on Sado at the record-breaking age of 36. Her death meant not a single wild-born Toki was left in Japan, despite the bird being so synonymous with the country that it is also known as the Japanese crested ibis. Her death made national headlines and appeared to mark the end of a long and seemingly futile battle to protect the Toki in Japan, where its feathers even inspire the word for peach pink: "Toki-iro".

