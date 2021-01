Toilet brushes and blue pants: Unusual symbols of Russia's protests

Here's a rundown of the unusual memes and symbols from recent anti-government rallies and what they mean.

Blue underwear and toilet brushes, snowball barrages and snow graffiti, Russia's protest movement in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has seen demonstrators get creative.

Blue underwear

Since December Russian protesters have hung blue boxer shorts on street signs, posted pictures clad in just blue underwear and held them at protests to show how the country's best-known opposition figure claims he was poisoned.

Navalny, who suffered an attack with the Novichok nerve agent in August, says agents from the Federal Security Service (FSB) placed the toxin in the lining of his blue underwear.

When President Vladimir Putin marked the Orthodox ritual celebrating the baptism of Jesus Christ this month by dunking himself in ice-cold water wearing blue swimming trunks, Navalny's allies joked that Putin was sporting his top opponent's undergarments.

(Photograph:Reuters)