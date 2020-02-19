Today in history: Thomas Edison patents phonograph, Supreme Privy Council in Russia, and more!

Get WION News app for latest news
From the first sounding rocket to the first successful recipient of an artificial heart
We've got it all covered! Let's dive into today's history.
The Supreme Privy Council is established in Russia.
Thomas Edison patents the phonograph.
China successfully launches the T-7, its first sounding rocket.
William J. Schroeder becomes the first recipient of an artificial heart to leave the hospital.
An Ilyushin Il-76 military aircraft crashes near Kerman, Iran, killing 275.