Today in history: Thomas Edison patents phonograph, Supreme Privy Council in Russia, and more!

From the first sounding rocket to the first successful recipient of an artificial heart

We've got it all covered! Let's dive into today's history.

1726

The Supreme Privy Council is established in Russia.

1878

Thomas Edison patents the phonograph.
 

1960

China successfully launches the T-7, its first sounding rocket.
 

1985

William J. Schroeder becomes the first recipient of an artificial heart to leave the hospital.
 

2003

An Ilyushin Il-76 military aircraft crashes near Kerman, Iran, killing 275.

