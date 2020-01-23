Today in history: Opening of Royal exchange, US's first Catholic college and lots more!

From the Opening of the first Royal Exchange to Knesset resolving Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. 

We've got it all covered! Let's dive into today's history.

1571

Royal exchange opens in London.

(Photograph:WION)

1789

Georgetown college, first Catholic college founded in the US.

(Photograph:WION)

1899

The Malolos constitution inaugurated, establishing the first Philippine Republic.

(Photograph:WION)

1912

The International Opium Convention is signed at Hague.

(Photograph:WION)

1950

The Knesset resolves that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)