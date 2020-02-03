Today in History: Massachusetts issues the first paper money in the Americas, SS Dorchester is sunk by a German U-boat and more

Get WION News app for latest news
From the discovery first paper money in the Americas to Hawke's Bay earthquake, New Zealand's worst natural disaster.
We've got it all covered! Let's dive into today's history.
The colony of Massachusetts issues the first paper money in the Americas.
(Photograph:WION)
The Territory of Illinois is created by the 10th United States Congress.
The Hawke's Bay earthquake, New Zealand's worst natural disaster, kills 258.
The SS Dorchester is sunk by a German U-boat. Only 230 of 902 men aboard survive.
A military coup overthrows Alfredo Stroessner, dictator of Paraguay since 1954.