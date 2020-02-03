Today in History: Massachusetts issues the first paper money in the Americas, SS Dorchester is sunk by a German U-boat and more

From the discovery first paper money in the Americas to Hawke's Bay earthquake, New Zealand's worst natural disaster. 

We've got it all covered! Let's dive into today's history.

1960

The colony of Massachusetts issues the first paper money in the Americas.

(Photograph:WION)

1809

The Territory of Illinois is created by the 10th United States Congress.

(Photograph:WION)

1931

The Hawke's Bay earthquake, New Zealand's worst natural disaster, kills 258.

(Photograph:WION)

1943

 The SS Dorchester is sunk by a German U-boat. Only 230 of 902 men aboard survive.

(Photograph:WION)

1989

 A military coup overthrows Alfredo Stroessner, dictator of Paraguay since 1954.

(Photograph:WION)