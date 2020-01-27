January 27 in history: Ibn Saud, first nuclear tests in Nevada and lots more!

Get WION News app for latest news
From first Public University in Georgia to Germany observing the first International Holocaust Remembrance day.
We've got it all covered! Let's dive into today's history.
First Public University of Georgia is founded in the US.
(Photograph:WION)
Thomas Edison receives a patent for his incandescent lamp.
Ibn Saud takes the title of King of Nejd.
Nuclear testing at the Nevada test site begins with Operation Ranger.
Germany observes the first International Holocaust Remembrance day.