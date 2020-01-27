January 27 in history: Ibn Saud, first nuclear tests in Nevada and lots more!

From first Public University in Georgia to Germany observing the first International Holocaust Remembrance day.

We've got it all covered! Let's dive into today's history.

1785

First Public University of Georgia is founded in the US.

(Photograph:WION)

1880

Thomas Edison receives a patent for his incandescent lamp. 

(Photograph:WION)

1927

 Ibn Saud takes the title of King of Nejd.

(Photograph:WION)

1951

Nuclear testing at the Nevada test site begins with Operation Ranger. 

(Photograph:WION)

1996

Germany observes the first International Holocaust Remembrance day. 

(Photograph:WION)