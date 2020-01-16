Today in History: From the first grammar of Spanish language to Laurent Kabila's assassination

Turning the pages of history, we came League of Nations holds its first council meeting in Paris, Laurent Kabila is assassinated by his bodyguard and a lot more! Let's dive into today's history.

1492

 First grammar of Spanish language is presented to Queen Isabella I.

1920

The League of Nations holds its first council meeting in Paris, France.

1945

Adolf Hitler moves into his underground bunker.

1991

 Coalition Forces go to war with Iraq, beginning the Gulf War.

2001

President of Congo, Laurent Kabila is assassinated by his bodyguard.

