Today in History: From the first grammar of Spanish language to Laurent Kabila's assassination

Turning the pages of history, we came League of Nations holds its first council meeting in Paris, Laurent Kabila is assassinated by his bodyguard and a lot more! Let's dive into today's history.
First grammar of Spanish language is presented to Queen Isabella I.
The League of Nations holds its first council meeting in Paris, France.
Adolf Hitler moves into his underground bunker.
Coalition Forces go to war with Iraq, beginning the Gulf War.
President of Congo, Laurent Kabila is assassinated by his bodyguard.