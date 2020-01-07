Today in History: From discovery of Jupiter to USA's first presidential elections and more

Unfolding the events of the past, we saw the discovery of Jupiter, two Al-Qaeda based gunmen attack in London and a lot in between! Let's witness the pages from the past from this day!

1610

Galileo discovers four moons of planet Jupiter using a homemade telescope.

1785

Jean-Pierre and John Jeffries cross English Channel in a balloon for first time.

1789

 USA holds it's first presidential election.

1927

Commercial telephone service begins between New York and London.

2015

Two Al-Qaeda based gunmen attack an office in London killing 12.

