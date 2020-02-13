Today in History: France's first atom bomb test, assassination of Kim Jong-nam and more!

Get WION News app for latest news
From the first recorded observance of thermionic emission to the suspension of the Egyptian constitution,
We've got it all covered! Let's dive into today's history.
Thomas Edison observes Thermionic emission
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Delhi becomes the capital of undivided India.
France detonates its first atom bomb in Sahara desert.
Egypt's military dissolves the parliament, suspends constitution.
Kim Jong-un's half-brother Kim Jong-nam assassinated at Kuala Lumpur Airport.