Today in History: France's first atom bomb test, assassination of Kim Jong-nam and more!

1880

Thomas Edison observes Thermionic emission

1931

Delhi becomes the capital of undivided India.

1960

France detonates its first atom bomb in Sahara desert.

2011

Egypt's military dissolves the parliament, suspends constitution.

2017

Kim Jong-un's half-brother Kim Jong-nam assassinated at Kuala Lumpur Airport.

