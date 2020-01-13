Today in History: Flag of Greece is officially adopted by the First National Assembly and more

From Bill Gates stepping down as Microsoft's chief executive officer to American industrialist Henry Ford patenting plastic automobile construction, let's take a look at what happened today. 

1822

Flag of Greece is officially adopted by the First National Assembly at Epidaurus

(Photograph:WION)

1942

American industrialist Henry Ford patents plastic automobile construction.

(Photograph:WION)

1988

Lee Teng-hui becomes first Taiwanese President of the Republic of China. 

(Photograph:WION)

1993

Chemical Weapons Convention opens for signature.

(Photograph:WION)

2000

Bill Gates steps down as Microsoft's chief executive officer.

(Photograph:WION)