Today in History: Flag of Greece is officially adopted by the First National Assembly and more

From Bill Gates stepping down as Microsoft's chief executive officer to American industrialist Henry Ford patenting plastic automobile construction, let's take a look at what happened today.
Flag of Greece is officially adopted by the First National Assembly at Epidaurus
(Photograph:WION)
American industrialist Henry Ford patents plastic automobile construction.
Lee Teng-hui becomes first Taiwanese President of the Republic of China.
Chemical Weapons Convention opens for signature.
Bill Gates steps down as Microsoft's chief executive officer.