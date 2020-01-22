Get WION News app for latest news
From the formation of the Columbian Phonograph to the entrance of the Boeing 747 into commercial service. We've got it all covered! Let's dive into today's history.
1889 – Columbia Phonograph is formed in Washington, D.C.
1924 – Ramsay MacDonald becomes the first Labour PM of the UK
1927- First live radio commentary of a football match at Highbury.
1946 – Creation of the CIA in the US
1970 – The Boeing 747, the world's first "jumbo jet", enters commercial service