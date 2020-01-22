22 January in history: First live radio commentary, creation of the CIA and lots more!

From the formation of the Columbian Phonograph to the entrance of the Boeing 747 into commercial service. We've got it all covered! Let's dive into today's history.

1889

1889 – Columbia Phonograph is formed in Washington, D.C.

1924

1924 – Ramsay MacDonald becomes the first Labour PM of the UK

1927

1927- First live radio commentary of a football match at Highbury.

1946

1946 – Creation of the CIA in the US 

1970

1970 – The Boeing 747, the world's first "jumbo jet", enters commercial service 

