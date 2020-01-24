Today in history: Charles VII Albert, first scouts troop and lots more!

Get WION News app for latest news
From Charles VII Albert to the beginning of Homeland Security operations.
We've got it all covered! Let's dive into today's history.
Charles VII Albert becomes Holy Roman Emperor.
The first fully pledged University of Calcutta is formally founded in South Asia.
The first boy scout troop is organized in England by Robert Baden-Powell.
The UNGA passes its first resolution to eshtablish the UN Atomic Energy Commission.
The US department of Homeland Security officially begins Operations.