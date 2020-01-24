Today in history: Charles VII Albert, first scouts troop and lots more!

From Charles VII Albert to the beginning of Homeland Security operations.

We've got it all covered! Let's dive into today's history.

1742

Charles VII Albert becomes Holy Roman Emperor.

1857

The first fully pledged University of Calcutta is formally founded in South Asia.

1908

The first boy scout troop is organized in England by Robert Baden-Powell.

1946

The UNGA passes its first resolution to eshtablish the UN Atomic Energy Commission.

2003

The US department of Homeland Security officially begins Operations.

