Today in History: Bell recieves patent, Tyson youngest champion and more!

Get WION News app for latest news
From the first patent for the telephone to the Mike Tyson becomes the youngest heavyweight to acquire WBA championship.
We've got it all covered! Let's dive into today's history.
Alexander Graham Bell recieves patent for telephone.
(Photograph:WION)
WWII: Hitler reoccupies Rhineland violating Treaty of Versailles.
Mike Tyson becomes youngest heavyweight to acquire WBA championship belt.
NASA releases telescope Kepler into space to explore different planets.
Kathryn Bigelow becomes the first female director to win an Oscar.