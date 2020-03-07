Today in History: Bell recieves patent, Tyson youngest champion and more!

From the first  patent for the telephone to the Mike Tyson becomes the youngest heavyweight to acquire WBA championship.

We've got it all covered! Let's dive into today's history.

1876

Alexander Graham Bell recieves patent for telephone.

1936

WWII: Hitler reoccupies Rhineland violating Treaty of Versailles.

1987

 Mike Tyson becomes youngest heavyweight to acquire WBA championship belt.

2009

NASA releases telescope Kepler into space to explore different planets.

2010

Kathryn Bigelow becomes the first female director to win an Oscar.

