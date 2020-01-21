Today in history: American Civil War, first nuclear-powered submarine and lots more!

Get WION News app for latest news
From the launch of the first nuclear-powered submarine to the beginning of the commercial service of Concorde. We've got it all covered! Let's dive into today's history.
Abdul Hamid I became Sultan of the Ottoman Empire and Caliph of Islam.
(Photograph:WION)
American Civil War: Jefferson Davis resigns from the US Senate.
The first nuclear-powered submarine is launched.
Commercial service of Concorde begins with the London-Bahrain and Paris-Rio routes.
In Belize, the unrest over the government's new taxes erupts into riots.