Today in history: American Civil War, first nuclear-powered submarine and lots more!

From the launch of the first nuclear-powered submarine to the beginning of the commercial service of Concorde. We've got it all covered! Let's dive into today's history.

1774

Abdul Hamid I became Sultan of the Ottoman Empire and Caliph of Islam.

1861

American Civil War: Jefferson Davis resigns from the US Senate.

1954

The first nuclear-powered submarine is launched.

1976

Commercial service of Concorde begins with the London-Bahrain and Paris-Rio routes.

2005

 In Belize, the unrest over the government's new taxes erupts into riots.

