Today in History: From hoisting of India's first flag of Independence to first colour television sale in US
Turning the pages of history, this day saw the sale of the first batch of colour television sets in the US and Subhash Chandra Bose hoisting India's first flag of independence with a lot more in the narrow line!
1943
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose hoists India's first flag of Independence in Port Blair.
1953
The first batch of colour television sets goes on sale in the United States.
2006
Former President of Iraq Saddam Hussein is executed.
1922
Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) is established on this very day in 1922.
1927
First subway line in Asia, the Ginza opens and gets operational in Tokyo, Japan