Today in History: From hoisting of India's first flag of Independence to first colour television sale in US

Turning the pages of history, this day saw the sale of the first batch of colour television sets in the US and Subhash Chandra Bose hoisting India's first flag of independence with a lot more in the narrow line!

1943

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose hoists India's first flag of Independence in Port Blair.



1953

The first batch of colour television sets goes on sale in the United States.



2006

Former President of Iraq Saddam Hussein is executed.



1922

Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) is established on this very day in 1922.



1927

First subway line in Asia, the Ginza opens and gets operational in Tokyo, Japan

