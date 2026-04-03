/Tit-for-tat? What are the eight gulf bridges on Iran’s retaliation list after US blows up Tehran’s largest bridge

Iran has released a list of eight major bridges across the Middle East, signalling a possible ‘tit-for-tat’ response after a US-Israeli strike on key infrastructure in the northern city of Karaj. The move follows a significant escalation triggered by the United States’ airstrike on the B1 bridge in Alborz province. Regarded as one of Iran’s tallest structures, the bridge served as a vital transport artery linking Tehran with to the northern regions, carrying both civilian and commercial traffic. Tehran condemned the attack as a direct strike on civilian infrastructure and warned that similar assets across the region could now be at risk. Shortly afterwards, Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency published what it described as a list of eight major bridges in the Gulf and neighbouring areas, indicating they could be potential targets in any retaliatory action by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.