'Tis the season! Stunning visuals of Christmas from across the world

| Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 03:51 PM IST

It's the season to be with loved ones. With Christmas just a few days away, streets, squares and buildings are being lit in festive colours the world over. Here's a look at some stunning lights on display across Asia, Europe and America.

People walk by Christmas and New Year decorations in front of the Bolshoi Theatre in central Moscow on December 20, 2022.

(Photograph: AFP )

In this photo taken on December 21, 2022, people sing carols outside a Christmas-themed house in Manila.

(Photograph: AFP )

Luminous choreographies and handmade sculptures made of over half a million lights are pictured at the Christmas Lights art installation in Leggiuno, on the shores of Lake Maggiore, on December 13, 2022.

(Photograph: AFP )

A family poses for a picture in front of Christmas and New Year decorations in Moscow on December 19, 2022.

(Photograph: AFP )

This aerial photograph shows a woman dressed as Santa Claus steering a paddleboard close to the Mare e Sol beach in Pietrosella on December 20, 2022 on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica.

(Photograph: AFP )

A diver dressed in a Santa Claus costume poses for pictures at the Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World aquarium in Bangkok on December 21, 2022.

(Photograph: AFP )

In this photo taken on December 21, 2022, a woman and a child ride a bicycle along a Christmas-themed street in Manila.

(Photograph: AFP )

Palestinian Santa Claus Issa Kassissieh, gestures as he rides a camel on December 22, 2022, near Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, a few Days before the upcoming holiday of Christmas.

(Photograph: AFP )