Diego Garcia, a remote island in the Indian Ocean, is considered a paradise of lush vegetation and white-sand beaches, which is also surrounded by crystal blue waters. However, the Island is not a tourist destination. It is strictly out of reach to most civilians as the site acts as a highly secretive UK-US military base.

Situated roughly 1,000 miles (1,600 km) from the closest mainland, this territory ranks among the most isolated islands on the planet. Access is strictly limited, as commercial flights do not exist and maritime travel is heavily restricted; boat permits are typically reserved for the outer islands or for transit through the Indian Ocean. These islands have remained under British administration since 1814.