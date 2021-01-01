Times Square's famous new year countdown goes socially distanced with a touch of glamour

Local police condoned the streets with barriers before the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, New York on December 31, 2020.
(Photograph:AFP)
Change in plans
Usually the Times Square is packed with locals and tourists who flock to the famous landmark to participate in the countdown for welcoming of the new year. However, this time, the crowd grew thinner and people were placed far away from each other.
(Photograph:AFP)
Pod-ifications
Owing to COVID-19, the plans this year have changed. People were assigned different pods with a set maximum limit. These pods were placed at a distance and in a zig-zag manner to avoid any possible spread of infection.
(Photograph:AFP)
Barriers in celebration
The onlookers who could not get into assigned pods were seen standing at a distance behind set barriers. These barriers were placed at a far away distance from the set stage for performers and the pods, to make sure people do not crowd the area.
(Photograph:AFP)
Bill De Blasio
Mayor Bill De Blasio hugs his wife Chirlane McCray after dropping the ball in Times Square.
(Photograph:AFP)
Star-studded event
While the people were distanced and masked, several star singers and performers showed up at Times Square to add colour to the otherwise-grim year. Several star singers and rappers such as Jennifer Lopez, Machine Gun Kelly, Pitbull, Cyndi Lauper, and many more performed before the famous countdown.
(Photograph:AFP)
Turn of calendar
The ball drops to ring in the new year in a mostly empty Times Square in New York City on January 1, 2021.