Timeline: The saga of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's extradition

Updated: Apr 20, 2022, 08:28 PM(IST)

For more than a decade, Julian Assange, an activist and whistleblower, has been pitted against the US government.On April 20, a British court determined that Assange should be extradited to the United States to face charges of leaking confidential intelligence data. It overruled a January judgement by a lower court that Assange could not be extradited due to depression and the risk of suicide.

Leaked US video

April 5, 2010 - WikiLeaks releases leaked video from a US helicopter showing an air strike that killed civilians in Baghdad, including two Reuters news staff.

July 25, 2010 - WikiLeaks releases over 91,000 documents, mostly secret U.S. military reports about the Afghanistan war.

October, 2010 - WikiLeaks releases 400,000 classified military files chronicling the Iraq war. The next month, it releases thousands of U.S. diplomatic cables, including candid views of foreign leaders and blunt assessments of security threats.

(Photograph:Reuters)