Timeline: South Sudan's bloody first decade

As fighting erupts between rival factions in South Sudan, threatening to destabilise the fragile democracy, we look back at the world's youngest country's bloody first decade, marred by a civil war that claimed 380,000 lives.

2011: New nation

On July 9, South Sudan proclaims itself independent from Sudan following six years of autonomy and two decades of war.

The president is Salva Kiir, with Riek Machar as his deputy. From different ethnic groups, the rivals also led the Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) that spearheaded the push for independence.

The new South Sudan takes over three-quarters of the oil reserves of the old Sudan while Khartoum retains control of all pipeline and export facilities.

Other thorny issues are the tracing of the new border and the status of disputed regions such as oil-rich Abyei.

